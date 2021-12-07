Best mobile game controllers for Samsung Galaxy phones 2022

Why would you need a game controller for your Samsung Galaxy phone? Samsung hasn't explicitly jumped into the world of gaming-specific smartphones, but since you're provided with some of the best specs to go along with amazing displays, Samsung smartphones, like the Samsung Galaxy S21, make for a perfect gaming experience. To make the most out of Xbox Cloud Gaming and other games on your phone, you'll need a great game controller to pair with it. Here are the best Galaxy S10 gamepads to get you started.

Enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming with the best Galaxy gamepads

Source: Jennifer Locke / Android Central (Image credit: Source: Jennifer Locke / Android Central)

Cloud gaming is the way of the future, and Microsoft is ready to throw its hat into the ring with Xbox Game Pass. During the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 announcement, Samsung and Microsoft announced a new partnership alongside the device.

xCloud has finally moved out of its "project" status and is officially available on Android as Xbox Cloud Gaming. The partnership between the two companies could prove quite fruitful, as Microsoft confirmed a special version of the Xbox Game Pass app just for Samsung devices. This will give you easy access to games, along with the ability to make in-app purchases for items and DLC.

Gaming is always better with a controller in hand

Source: Andrew Myrick / Android Central (Image credit: Source: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The possibilities of mobile gaming continue to expand as more game developers take the time to add controller support to their games. So whether you want better control while playing the best Android games, or are keen on checking out Xbox Cloud Gaming, Bluetooth controllers can be a real game-changer for mobile gaming, and there are some really great options when looking for the best Android controllers.

Our top recommendation for the best Galaxy S10 gamepads goes to the Razer Kishi, which offers the best value for your money thanks to its ease-of-use, flexibility to be used with myriad device sizes, and its built-in USB-C port for low-latency gaming. There's even a pass-through port so you can keep your Galaxy phone charged throughout those longer gaming sessions. And when you're done, just take your phone out, collapse the controller, and stow away the Kishi for later.

The Razer Kishi is a great controller in its own right, but there are some compatibility issues for those with larger phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. That's where a controller like the Gamesir X2 comes in, as the controller can expand to hold pretty much any phone. There are two versions available, one that connects via Bluetooth, but we prefer the USB-C version simply to cut down on any potential latency problems.