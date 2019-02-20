After months of rumors and leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S10 has finally arrived. It's a truly gorgeous phone thanks to its nearly bezel-less display and stunning glass back, but as with all of Samsung's latest handsets, you'll want to outfit it with a case in order to ensure its good looks for years to come. If you're planning on picking up the S10, here are the cases we recommend getting.
Thinnest you can get
Totallee Thin Case
Not a fan of big, bulky cases? Enter Totallee. Totallee makes phone cases that are jaw-droppingly thin, making this a great choice if you want to safeguard your Galaxy S10 from scratches and scuffs without sacrificing its gorgeous design. You can get it now in matte and glossy finishes.
Not too expensive
Vinve Carbon Fiber TPU
This case from Vinve offers a great combination of style, protection, and affordability. Available in four colors, Vinve's case is made out of a soft, yet durable TPU material, has a striking pattern on the back that allows for added grip, and comes in at a price that's easy on the wallet.
Hidden wallet
Spigen Slim Armor CS
Spigen's Slim Armor CS case is something special. On one hand, it's an incredibly durable case that offers fantastic protection against damage of any kind. At the same time, it has a hidden compartment on its back to hold cash and credit cards. Genius.
Affordable protection
Torubia Case
Another case that won't break the bank is this one from Torubia. Designed to be as rugged as can be, your S10 will be safe from drops and falls of all kinds. The case is available in a multitude of colors, has accurate button covers, is easy to install, and comes with a lifetime "worry-free" warranty.
So many colors
Anccer Colorful Series
The Galaxy S10 is already a pretty great-looking phone, but if you want to jazz things up a bit more, we think you'll like Anccer's Colorful Series line of cases. The thin design offers good protection without being too bulky, there's an included refund warranty, and you can choose from a variety of colors that are available in smooth and gravel textures.
All natural
B BELK Wooden Shell
For people that really want their phone to stand out from the crowd, it's hard to go wrong with B BELK's Wooden Shell case. The base of the case is made out of a rugged TPU shell, but on top of that is a real wooden cover that's available in cherry, walnut, and teak finishes.
Keep it cool
Olixar Breathable Case
Want another slim case option? Check out this one from Olixar. Available in blue, red, rose gold, and black, this case has a very thin design that doesn't add any extra bulk to the S10 but still keeps it safe from general wear-and-tear. One unique aspect is the mesh design that's meant to help keep the S10 cool and prevent it from overheating. If you plan on doing a lot of heavy gaming, this could be worth a look for that feature alone.
Classy
Snakehive Leather Wallet
Wallet cases are always a great choice, especially when they're made as well as Snakehive's. The genuine leather design is noticeable right off the bat and is a wonderful compliment to your S10. You can get the case in a few different colors, ranging from the traditional chestnut brown shown here all the way to a bright yellow.
Clearly great
Spigen Liquid Crystal
While a case is great for keeping your S10 safe, it also covers up your new phone's devilishly good looks. If you want ample protection while letting all the fine details of the S10 shine through, you'll want to get the Spigen Liquid Crystal. It offers protection against scratches and drops, is shock absorbent, and is easy to apply and remove.
Built like a tank
ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series
On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, we have the Vanguard Series from ArmadilloTek. This case has a three-layer design to protect your S10 from virtually everything. There's a kickstand on the back, precise button covers, and your Galaxy S10 can still wirelessly charge even with the case on.
Even though it's not for everyone, I can't recommend the Totallee Thin Case enough. As someone that truly hates large, bulky phone cases, Totallee has been a dream come true. Alternatively, if you want something that offers a bit more protection while also being easier on the wallet, the Vinve Carbon Fiber TPU case is a great, no-frills option that'll keep your S10 safe from just about everything.
