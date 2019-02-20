After months of rumors and leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S10 has finally arrived. It's a truly gorgeous phone thanks to its nearly bezel-less display and stunning glass back, but as with all of Samsung's latest handsets, you'll want to outfit it with a case in order to ensure its good looks for years to come. If you're planning on picking up the S10, here are the cases we recommend getting.

Even though it's not for everyone, I can't recommend the Totallee Thin Case enough. As someone that truly hates large, bulky phone cases, Totallee has been a dream come true. Alternatively, if you want something that offers a bit more protection while also being easier on the wallet, the Vinve Carbon Fiber TPU case is a great, no-frills option that'll keep your S10 safe from just about everything.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.