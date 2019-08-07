Best Galaxy Note 10+ Cases Android Central 2019

The Galaxy Note 10+ packs power, precision, and productivity into a large but manageable size. While its shiny new gradient backs beg to be shown off, this is a $1,100 phone with a glass back and front, so having a case is a non-negotiable requirement here. Cases are already available from some of our favorite brands, so rest assured you can protect your new powerhouse in style.

Ruggedly handsome: Ringke Fusion-X

Ringke's Fusion and Fusion-X cases prove that clear cases aren't all delicate snowflakes. The X model in particular has some robust bumper protection and a couple of fun color options, including a translucent camo option that looks fierce.

$13 at Amazon

Thin but grippy: Spigen Liquid Air Armor

This case is a hair thinner than Spigen's popular Rugged Armor while also sporting a grippier texture on its back, so you get a slimmer case that's easier to hang onto, which is the best of all worlds. If only it came in some fun colors, it'd be perfect.

$11 at Amazon

Texas tough: Armadillotek Vanguard Series

Take it from a Texan girl, we know how to build things tough because we're really hard on everything we own, and this case is no exception! With a dust flap to protect that USB-C port and a sturdy kickstand, this ain't Armadillotek's first rodeo.

$22 at Armadillotek

Our favorite clear case: Spigen Liquid Crystal

Those gradients are so, so lovely on the Note 10+, and you don't have to hide them in order to protect your investment. This clear case is slim but grippy, allowing you to show off the Note 10+'s full beauty while still offering scratch and scuff protection.

$11 at Amazon

Let's kick it: ESR Metal Kickstand Case

Kickstands are awesome, and this clear case packs a shiny metal kickstand into its base so that you can show off your Note 10+ with ease and then use that 6.8-inch screen to stream your favorite Twitch channel.

$19 at Amazon

Sleek hybrid protection: Spigen Neo Hybrid

We've loved the Neo Hybrid for years here at Android Central, and the Herringbone texture is back for the Note 10 version! The color options here are a bit more reserved than past years, which I'm fine with since they still have Arctic Silver.

$15 at Amazon

Swanky and soft: Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet

The European nubuck leather for this wallet case feels absolutely fabulous in the hand, has three card slots plus a cash pocket, uses a magnetic clasp to keep things together, and comes in six refined colors that you can have your initials embossed on the front corner.

$38 at Snakehive

Accents that pop: Caseology Parallax

Life's too short for boring cases, so add some color to your life with the Parallax, which comes in Pink, Blue, Silver, Gold, and Black. I dig the contrast between the black textured TPU and the colored frames here. Protection is solid, too.

$14 at Amazon

Make it shiny!: Spigen Liquid Crystal Glitter

The regular Liquid Crystal is cool and all, but if you want a clear case that's better at hiding smudges, scuffs, dust, and minor cracks, get yourself some Glitter. It's a tasteful amount of shine that's fun without going full-on Lisa Frank with the gradients.

$12 at Amazon

Classic style, creamy colors: Caseology Legion

This classic hybrid series from Caseology is great for using with phone grips and car mounts while keeping your phone safe even when it's going solo. Available in Black, Silver, Blue, and Purple, if you miss last year's Lilac offerings.

$15 at Amazon

Fierce carbon fiber: Dahkoiz Shock Absorption Bumper Cover

If this design looks somewhat familiar, that's because it's one of the more popular TPU case styles on the market from the last few years. It's popular because it works, and it looks cool, and you can grab this one in svelte black or a deep indigo blue.

$8 at Amazon

Corner cushions: MoKo Ultra Hybrid

MoKo's clear cases are more bulky than our favorite Spigen Liquid Crystal, because they use a polycarbonate back rather than single-layer TPU, but this case also has bigger air cushions for ditzes like me that tend to drop their phones a lot.

$6 at Amazon

No matter your taste, your phone needs a case

I know, I know the Note 10+ is a beautiful slab of glass, aluminum and silicon, but please, please, please put a case on it. Even if you have insurance that'll replace your $1,100 phone if it breaks, your phone deserves to be protected from scuffs, scratches, shatters and your slippery, sweaty butterfingers.

You can even protect your phone while still showing it off, thanks to the Ringke Fusion-X and its rugged bumper and clear back. If you prefer a more robust level of protection — and productivity — the Armadillotek Vanguard Series is heavy duty protection with a kickstand that stays standing in vertical or horizontal mode.

The Note 10+ has just been officially announced, so the case market is limited at the moment, but we'll be sure to update this list when more options are available.

