Best Galaxy Note 10+ Cases Android Central 2019

The Galaxy Note 10+ packs power, precision, and productivity into a large but manageable size. While its shiny new gradient backs beg to be shown off, this is a $1,100 phone with a glass back and front, so having a case is a non-negotiable requirement here. Cases are already available from some of our favorite brands, so rest assured you can protect your new powerhouse in style.

No matter your taste, your phone needs a case

I know, I know the Note 10+ is a beautiful slab of glass, aluminum and silicon, but please, please, please put a case on it. Even if you have insurance that'll replace your $1,100 phone if it breaks, your phone deserves to be protected from scuffs, scratches, shatters and your slippery, sweaty butterfingers.

You can even protect your phone while still showing it off, thanks to the Ringke Fusion-X and its rugged bumper and clear back. If you prefer a more robust level of protection — and productivity — the Armadillotek Vanguard Series is heavy duty protection with a kickstand that stays standing in vertical or horizontal mode.

The Note 10+ has just been officially announced, so the case market is limited at the moment, but we'll be sure to update this list when more options are available.

