Samsung is likely one of the first names that come to mind when you think about possible flagship smartphone options. However, the company has also its hands in the budget market with options such as the Galaxy A20 which is coming to carriers. After you get your hands on this fantastic device, you'll want to make sure that it stays protected and we have found the best cases for your A20.
- Leather and wood: NagaBee Hybrid Shockproof Case
- Coverage everywhere: TJS Full Coverage Armor Cover
- A little kick: PUSHIMEI Dual Layer Case with Kickstand
- Unique gradients: Starhemei Gradient Silicone Case
- Leather and functional: Ykooe Leather Wallet Flip Case
- Slim and tough: IDEA LINE Hybrid Shockproof Cover
- Show it off: Androgate Clear Slim Bumper Case
- Hybrid bumper: LUCKYCAT Acrylic Bumper Case
Leather and wood: NagaBee Hybrid Shockproof CaseStaff pick
If you can't decide on the right leather or wooden case, why not get both? The NagaBee Hybrid Case offers this with its unique hybrid design. You can find the wood cutout at the top, with the leather below it and a TPU bumper for side protection. Plus, NagaBee includes a screen protector for 360-degree protection.
Coverage everywhere: TJS Full Coverage Armor Cover
Even if you don't work in the service industry, that doesn't mean that you don't need extra protection for your Galaxy A20. The TJS Armor Cover solves this problem with its ultra-rugged design and included a tempered glass screen protector. Plus, there is a ring holder which doubles as a kickstand, removing the need for something like a PopSocket.
A little kick: PUSHIMEI Dual Layer Case with Kickstand
Cases that have two different layers usually offer more protection than the standard TPU case and that's where PUSHIMEI comes into play. This Dual-layer Case offers a soft TPU inner sleeve, along with a rugged hard plastic back that is sure to keep your A20 safe from harm. PUSHIMEI has also built-in a kickstand so you can rest it on your desk and catch up on your favorite tv show.
Unique gradients: Starhemei Gradient Silicone Case
Some phone manufacturers have been pushing the envelope when it comes to the color gradients. Others have been playing it safe, but thankfully there are case options that give us more colorful options such as the Starhemei Shockproof Case. This option is made of TPU while having a color gradient going from purple on one corner to dark blue on the opposite corner.
Leather and functional: Ykooe Leather Wallet Flip Case
Leather cases are absolutely fantastic, and leather wallet cases, such as the Ykooe Wallet Flip Case, are even better. Not only do you get the great build quality and professional look, but this wallet case includes three slots for your ID or credit cards, along with a money pocket. Plus, there is a magnetic clasp which will ensure that the flap never accidentally opens when you don't want it to.
Slim and tough: IDEA LINE Hybrid Shockproof Cover
Sometimes it's nice to have a basic, no-nonsense case that just protects your phone from accidental drops or scratches. The IDEA LINE Hybrid Case does just that as it offers a soft coating to make it easier to grip, along with providing reinforced corners for protection. Speaking of protection, IDEA LINE includes a tempered glass screen protector so that you won't have to worry about your display scratching.
Show it off: Androgate Clear Slim Bumper Case
What's the point in having a smartphone that looks fantastic if you can't show it off? That's not a problem with the Androgate Clear Slim Bumper Case, as you can show off your Galaxy A20 in all of its glory. On the protection side, there are "air pockets" on each of the four corners which aim to "maximize protection" in the event that your phone lands on those corners.
Hybrid bumper: LUCKYCAT Acrylic Bumper Case
Hybrid cases are pretty neat and the LUCKYCAT Bumper case is the perfect example with its clear backplate and TPU bumper. What's even better is that the backplate is scratch-resistant so your case likely won't show the scratches that similar cases may show from day-to-day use.
Protect your Galaxy A20
With so many great case options out there, the choice can be a tough one. However, we are confident with the NagaBee Hybrid Shockproof Case as it looks fantastic with its wood and leather combination, along with the TPU bumper. This case should be able to handle anything you throw at it while keeping the same look from day one.
Some folks need a little bit more protection in their lives for various reasons, and the TJS Armor Case is perfect for you. Not only do you get a screen protector included, but the dual-layer system will be sure to keep your phone safe from potential damage. Plus, the case has a ring holder built-in so that you can either prop the phone up or make sure it doesn't accidentally fall out of your hands.
