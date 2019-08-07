Best Galaxy A20 Cases Android Central 2019

Samsung is likely one of the first names that come to mind when you think about possible flagship smartphone options. However, the company has also its hands in the budget market with options such as the Galaxy A20 which is coming to carriers. After you get your hands on this fantastic device, you'll want to make sure that it stays protected and we have found the best cases for your A20.

Protect your Galaxy A20

With so many great case options out there, the choice can be a tough one. However, we are confident with the NagaBee Hybrid Shockproof Case as it looks fantastic with its wood and leather combination, along with the TPU bumper. This case should be able to handle anything you throw at it while keeping the same look from day one.

Some folks need a little bit more protection in their lives for various reasons, and the TJS Armor Case is perfect for you. Not only do you get a screen protector included, but the dual-layer system will be sure to keep your phone safe from potential damage. Plus, the case has a ring holder built-in so that you can either prop the phone up or make sure it doesn't accidentally fall out of your hands.

