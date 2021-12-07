Best Galaxy A11 Cases 2022

If you're in the market for one of the best cheap Android phones, chances are you've come across the Galaxy A11 and it's time to pick up the best Galaxy A11 cases to go with it. This phone is rather impressive considering how cheap it is, given the flagship-level design paired with solid specs to provide a great experience. Not only is the Galaxy A11 one of the best cheap Android phones, but it's also one of the best Boost Mobile phones you can find. There's a good reason why Samsung continues to update this lineup of devices, as they are among the most popular with those who don't want to spend an arm and a leg on a smartphone. Nevertheless, we've rounded up the best Galaxy A11 cases to keep your phone trucking along for as long as possible.

These are the best Galaxy A11 cases for everyone

There are a lot of cases for you to choose from, but it's hard to look past the Spigen Rugged Armor. The case provides a familiar look and feel, along with the protection that you'll need. In addition to the raised edges around the display and camera module, the Rugged Armor sports Spigen's Air Cushion technology to go along with the spiderweb pattern for enhanced shock absorption.

Those who want something a bit different, will want to take a look at the Entaifeng Grippy TPU case. Not only do you get a great and durable TPU case to protect the A11 itself, but Olixar also includes a tempered glass screen protector. This will give you 360 degrees of protection while keeping a slim and lightweight profile.