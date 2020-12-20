Best Fitness Accessories for Samsung Galaxy Watch Android Central 2020

Samsung makes some of the best Android smartwatches available for your daily fitness routines, so we've collected the best Samsung Galaxy Watch fitness accessories. Whether you need sporty bands, wireless earbuds, screen protectors, or health-tracking tech, this list should give you a starting point for whatever you need. You may own the new Galaxy Watch 3, Active 2 or one of the older models, but don't worry: these accessories should work for a wide range of Samsung smartwatches, and we'll specify when they don't.

Which Galaxy Watch fitness accessories do you need?

The Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 are among the best smartwatches for fitness by our metrics, but you need the right fitness accessories to help build a consistent workout routine. To start, you'll want to choose one of the best Galaxy Watch sport bands for your sport of choice, whether that means a fully waterproof one for swimming — like the Wonlex Silicone — or one that'll remain comfortable for an hours-long bike ride or marathon, such as the AVOD Nylon.

The next Galaxy Watch fitness accessories to consider are the best wireless earbuds, which will unlock your watch's full musical potential and let you keep your smartphone at home. We chose the Jabra Elite Active 75t for this list because of their excellent waterproofing, but for more casual workouts, you could instead choose our favorite earbuds overall, the Jabra Elite 75t, which have a perfectly respectable IP55 water-resistant rating and will save you some money.

We also emphasized wireless chargers in this list because Samsung Galaxy Watch batteries will usually only last two days at most, and less if you're frequently using their GPS and heart-rate tracking. It's dispiriting to have your watch die and lose your progress during a workout, or have to wait to start your workout because you forgot to charge it. That's why a device like the Samsung Qi Wireless Charging Trio is useful, letting you make a habit of keeping all your fitness accessories charged at once.