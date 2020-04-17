The Fitbit Charge 4 is finally available to purchase and it's an extremely impressive fitness tracker. If you know that you don't typically fancy the proprietary bands, now is the time to stock up on some new ones. You'll be happy to know that the Fitbit Charge 3 bands are also compatible with the new device. We've gathered up some excellent options for you to consider.

Dress up your Fitbit Charge 4

As you can see, there's no shortage of options when it comes to dressing up your Fitbit Charge 4 with a new band. Our personal favorite is the Wepro Waterproof Band. While the affordable price tag is great, that's not the only thing we love about it. You'll also have plenty of breathability with this soft PTU band, which makes it ideal for athletes.

If you really want to dress it up, then you might be better off with the Fitlink Stainless Steel Metal Band. It's lightweight, beautiful, and offers easy size adjustments while remaining secure on the wrist. What more could you want from a band this fashionable? Perhaps you want something softer. If so, go for the HAPAW Nylon Band. You won't have to worry about bulky buckles and it's made of washable material so you can always keep it clean. No matter which band you pick, you'll have fun switching things up and personalizing your Fitbit Charge 4.