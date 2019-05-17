Chromeboxes aren't laptops. Chances are you're not tossing one into a backpack and setting it up at Starbucks; instead, it sits quietly behind a screen of some sort and is always ready. That means there is no reason to try and get by with 16 or 32GB of storage. Most models are easy to take apart and upgrade if you're the DIY type, but adding more storage for your stuff is as easy as plugging in a cable.
- Simple and cheap: Western Digital My Passport
- When you wanna go fast!: Samsung T5 SSD
- Take everything with you: SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD
- Bring your own SSD: AmazonBasics 2.5-inches SATA HDD/SSD Hard Drive Enclosure
- Use with a drive enclosure: Samsung 860 EVO 2.5-Inch SATA III Internal SSD
- Use with a drive enclosure: WD Blue 3D NAND SATA III 2.5-inch SSD
WD My Passport is the best bargain external hard drive you can buy. It's a spinning disk drive so you won't be breaking any read speed records, but it's perfect for storing photos or music or video. It's available in 1TB–4TB options.
If you need a big boost in storage for your Chromebox but need to have SSD speeds, the Samsung T5 drive is one of the best ways to make it happen. They use Samsung's own V-NAND to bring read/write speeds of up to 540MB/s over a USB 3.1 connection, are future-proof with a USB-C port, and aren't much bigger than a credit card. You can store and retrieve all of your stuff really fast if that's what you need with capacity from 250GB–2TB.
If media portability is a top concern then you'll definitely want an SSD — but SanDisk takes things one step further by wrapping the drive in a heavy duty case that includes a loop to connect to a lanyard. It uses USB-C and USB 3.1 for fast read speeds, and capacity options start at 250GB and go all the way up to 2TB.
A drive enclosure lets you safely use almost any 2.5-inch drive as a USB 3.0 device that can plug right into your Chromebox. Just slide it open and drop any 7 or 9.5mm 2.5-inch drive inside, slide it shut and you're ready to plug it in. You don't need any tools and it only takes a few minutes. We'll recommend the AmazonBasics product which can be paired with one of the following drives.
Again we'll recommend Samsung's SSD for being among the fastest and well-designed drives you can buy. Pricing varies depending on the amount of storage you want, but your best value would be the 500GB drive. Bought along with the AmazonBasics drive enclosure gives your Chromebox instant access to a sizeable media collection for under $100.
Just like with the external drives, WD manages to undercut Samsung's prices by a fair margin while still offering a solid state drive with comparable read speeds. Choose from drive capacities from 250GB up to 2TB and slip it into a drive enclosure to add all the extra storage you need to your Chromebox.
Adding extra storage to a Chromebox is easy
Chromeboxes make great computers for plenty of people. In households where there are kids, they're the perfect desktop computer for homework, and attached to your TV they bring the internet and everything that comes with it to your big screen.
Connecting an external drive to your Chromebox is easy thanks to Chrome OS supporting a wide range of file systems. Most drives will basically be plug and play which makes it easy and convenient for anyone to set up and use. Your best value comes from the WD My Passport which gets you 1TB of storage for just $50.
Another option is to use a drive enclosure that lets you dock an internal drive and use it to connect to your Chromebox via USB. For internal drives, we'll recommend Samsung 860 SSD which is top-rated and also a good option if you've got a laptop or PC that could also use a storage upgrade.
