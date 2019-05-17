Chromeboxes aren't laptops. Chances are you're not tossing one into a backpack and setting it up at Starbucks; instead, it sits quietly behind a screen of some sort and is always ready. That means there is no reason to try and get by with 16 or 32GB of storage. Most models are easy to take apart and upgrade if you're the DIY type, but adding more storage for your stuff is as easy as plugging in a cable.

Adding extra storage to a Chromebox is easy

Chromeboxes make great computers for plenty of people. In households where there are kids, they're the perfect desktop computer for homework, and attached to your TV they bring the internet and everything that comes with it to your big screen.

Connecting an external drive to your Chromebox is easy thanks to Chrome OS supporting a wide range of file systems. Most drives will basically be plug and play which makes it easy and convenient for anyone to set up and use. Your best value comes from the WD My Passport which gets you 1TB of storage for just $50.

Another option is to use a drive enclosure that lets you dock an internal drive and use it to connect to your Chromebox via USB. For internal drives, we'll recommend Samsung 860 SSD which is top-rated and also a good option if you've got a laptop or PC that could also use a storage upgrade.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.