Finding a battery pack that's optimized to charge the Google Pixel isn't as simple as you'd think.
Looking for a battery pack for your Google Pixel? Great! But before you do, you need to keep a lookout for a few things.
For starters, forget about Quick Charge 3.0. Qualcomm's fast-charging technology doesn't work over USB-C — instead, the Pixel uses USB-PD, a newish standard for charging devices via USB-C. That's not to say that you can't use a battery pack with Quick Charge technology; you just won't get any use of the rapid charging features.
Ideally, you're going to want to find battery packs that let you use USB-C to USB-C cables and make mention of USB-PD compatibility. Fortunately, there's been a ton of great discussion on the topic which pointed us towards this great Google spreadsheet that's color-coded with charging accessories you should buy and those which you should avoid.
We've broken down some of your best options below and have ordered them base on battery size!
- Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD battery pack
- Nomad Powerpack 9,000 mAh backup battery
- ORICO 10,000 mAh portable battery
- Kanex GoPower 15,000 mAh portable battery
- Jackery Titan S 20,100 mAh battery pack
- RAVPower 26,800 mAh external battery
Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD battery pack
Anker is one of the most trusted brands of external battery packs, and its PowerCore+ 26800 is an absolute beast. With 26,800mAh of battery capacity, you'll be able to get multiple charges out of this battery pack. It comes with a 30W fast charging USB-C wall charger for topping up the battery pack, some charging cables, and a travel pouch.
Using Anker's PowerIQ 2.0 technology, this stylish battery pack will intelligently charge your devices as fast as possible and is even capable of recharging bigger devices like laptops or a Nintendo Switch. This is a versatile battery pack that you'll want to stow away in your bag whenever you travel or don't think you'll be near an outlet to charge your phone. But a premium product comes at a premium price, and the Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD can be yours for $120 on Amazon.
Nomad Powerpack 9,000mAh backup battery
At only 9,000mAh, the Nomad Powerpack is the smallest battery pack on this list, but it makes up for that shortcoming with its rugged casing and integrated Bluetooth tracking by Tile.
This battery pack features USB-C ports for input (charging the power pack) and output (charging your Pixel), along with a USB-A port for charging any other devices you may have kicking around. It's definitely on the pricier side, but if you like the idea of keeping a battery pack in your bag, the fact that this one doubles as a Bluetooth tracker may be especially appealing to some.
This battery ships with a USB-A to USB-C cable, but if you want to get the fastest charge you'll want to use a USB-C to USB-C cable like the one that came with the Pixel.
ORICO 10,000mAh portable battery
ORICO's battery pack features a USB-C port that appears to be USB-PD compatible, but you'll once again need to supply your own USB-C-to-USB-C cable to get the most out of it.
This battery pack is made with a stylish aluminum alloy casing for an upscale and durable look. There are LED indicators that show you the remaining battery life and includes all the protection features you require, including voltage and current surges, over-charging, and more. Orico also offers an 18-month warranty on its battery packs, along with lifetime technical support. It's also one of the cheaper options on this list at just $27.
Jackery Titan S 20,100mAh battery pack
The Jackery Titan S is a beefy option for keeping your Pixel topped up. With a generous 20,100mAh battery capacity, this battery features a USB-C port that supports 5V/3A.
It also has a USB-A port that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 for those devices, but it most importantly comes with a USB-C cable for charging your pixel.
This battery pack is Wirecutter's top pick for USB-C-compatible portable batteries, so you can buy with confidence knowing this is a highly recommended battery pack. You can snag one of your own for just under $50.
RAVPower 26,800mAh external battery
Last but certainly not least is the massive RAVPower 26,800mAh external battery, which is optimized for USB-PD devices such as the Pixel.
RAVPower claims you'll be able to recharge this battery pack in a fraction of the usual time, just four to five hours compared to the standard 14 hours. For charging your Pixel, you'll want to use the USB-C port along with the included USB-C cable, but you also have two standard USB-A ports for charging other devices, which include iSmart 2.0 technology which intelligently detects and adjusts the charging current to obtain the fastest charging for your device. Get yours for just $45 on Amazon!
Got any battery packs you've tried and tested?
Have you tried any of the battery packs on our list? Got one that's been working great for you? Let us know in the comments!
Update February 4, 2018: Added the Anker PowerCore+ to our list and removed options that are no longer available.
Google Pixel + Pixel XL
- Google Pixel and Pixel XL review
- Google Pixel XL review: A U.S. perspective
- Google Pixel FAQ: Should you upgrade?
- Pixel + Pixel XL specs
- Understanding Android 7.1 Nougat
- Join the discussion in the forums!
Reader comments
Best External Battery Packs for Google Pixel
The Nomad is $120 so that doesn't even begin to make my list. I have no need or want to carry more than a 10Ah battery so the ORICO is the only logical choice. Thank goodness it can use USB-C to charge. I'm ready to toss all of my micro USB cables, and I have a TON.
I've been using the Anker PowerCore Speed 10000 QC, which is nice and compact and supports Quick Charge 3.0, the only downside is that it charges over microUSB
The Tronsmart Presto 10,400mAH works great with my Nexus 6P and it's C to C for charging it and the phone.
Why would anyone need a battery pack? Even with heavy use mine lasts all day long, and many times plus some. 🤓 Best battery life of any phone I've had. 👍
+1 here for sure.
Acoolz Slim White QC 3.0 portable power bank quick charge battery, 10000mAh power bank . $17.90 on Amazon and it is slim, actually charges my Pixel XL quickly and even has a small led flashlight built in that is useful in hotel rooms. I rarely need any more than that 10,000 extra juice and this guy is cheap enough and light enough to carry everywhere.
The 30,000mah aukey with type-c input and output is a beast.
I'm hoping Anker comes out with a 10300 C PD plus device soon. That I would buy in a heartbeat
Would never need one my pixel gets me through a day and a half most of the time . Regardless of how I use it
Wrong. https://www.qualcomm.com/products/features/quick-charge/faq
Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 is compatible with USB-C. I have a USB-C QC 3.0 that charges my Pixel XL AT LEAST as fast as they 18 watt charger that came with my Pixel XL. Most of the fast charging protocols ARE COMPATIBLE with each other and work over USB-C. It is just a matter of the device manufacturer paying for certification. Your readers can get cheaper devices that work just as well.
CORRECTION: I have a USB-C QC 3.0 BATTERY BANK that charges my Pixel XL AT LEAST as fast as they 18 watt charger that came with my Pixel XL. For some reason I couldn't edit my comment.
I just bought the Samsung 10200 mah usb-c fast charge battery pack from Amazon for $40 (for my GS8, but would work with the Beautiful Pixel as well). Got it in the mail yesterday. A little bulkier than my old non-usb-c, non-fast charge Samsung 10200 mah battery pack, but not much bigger. Quality build, charges quickly, and I can get a few charges out of it. Search Amazon for "Samsung USB-C battery pack.
While I can typically get a full day out of my GS8 easily, I have days where I play Pokemon Go for hours with the screen timeout set to 10 minutes and the app constantly running, and it's a lifesaver then. Also, when I take my mom to the doctors/hospital and have to wait for hours with nothing to do but drain my phone, having an extra battery pack is again a lifesaver.
Have you actually tried all of these battery packs? I've had my eye on the ORICO as it's the only one slim enough to put in your pocket with your phone. It's currently unavailable but an identical one is available with JTD branding, so I guess these are just companies that buy products and put their own logos on them. Therefore, I'm worried about the quality.
I love the "Poweradd Pilot X7 20000mAh Compact Power Bank Dual-Port External Battery Pack with Smart Charge." It's ~$20 on Amazon (actually on sale today, 5/10 for $16.49). Sometimes I don't use it for months, and it's still practically full when I go to use it. Charges up super fast and barely uses any juice. Doesn't come with the USB-C, but at that price point, I have spare USB-cables lying around I can plug into it.
https://smile.amazon.com/dp/B00MLVPOWK
Anker PowerCore Slim 5000. It's inexpensive. It's small and shaped to fit against the back of your phone. It's easy to use your phone while it charges. It's only $30.
But it doesn't have USB-C does it, or did they come out with a new model?
The Anker 26800 is $82