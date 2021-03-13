Best Eufy Vacuum Cleaner Android Central 2021

Some days it feels like the housework never ends, and there is always a litany of chores to be done. Eufy has taken it upon itself to help eliminate some of those chores from your list. I find more and more, I have less time to get some of the mundane things checked off, like vacuuming. Whether you like to do it yourself or you'd rather set up a RoboVac to do it for you, Eufy has you covered. Our personal favorite is the RoboVac G30 Hybrid, which is a healthy mix of all the best features while keeping the price from breaking the bank. If you are a fan of the Eufy brand, we have a few suggestions that may suit your lifestyle.

RoboVacs knock out the vacuuming chore with ease, but what if it knocked out two chores at once? The RoboVac G30 Hybrid does just that. Combining vacuuming and mopping, it takes another checkmark off the to-do list. Using 2000Pa of suction, it picks up debris across all surfaces while the mopping module adds the finishing touches. Unlike the RoboVac G10 Hybrid, the G30 Hybrid can also be used on carpet. The only downside to this is that it can not sense the difference in surfaces, and it's recommended that you set the boundary strips so you don't accidentally mop your rug. One of the coolest features is the RoboVac G30's app with a cleaning history. Not only can you control it from your phone using the Eufy app or by voice with an Amazon Alexa enabled device or Google Assistant, but you can also access the cleaning history. You can see where your RoboVac has cleaned and for how long. If, by chance, it dies mid-clean, it will return to the charging base. Once fully charged, it will return to the area and resume cleaning. Another super cool feature is the Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0. The path tracking sensors allow for a more purposeful cleaning across all surfaces when compared to the random path most robotic vacuums take. Combine this with the boundary strips, and you've got the most innovative robo cleaning device you can think of. Pros: Slim design at only 2.84 inches tall

Adjusts to different surfaces automatically

Disposable and reusable cloths available for mopping

Helpful voice prompts Cons: Unable to seamlessly switch from hard floors to carpet

Best Overall RoboVac G30 Hybrid All the bells and whistles The G30 Hybrid combines all the best features Eufy vacuums offer without completely breaking the bank. Wi-Fi enabled, it ensures you get the most done with minimal effort. $370 at Amazon

Best Mid-Grade: RoboVac 30C Max

The RovoVac 30C Max takes your regular RoboVac and gives it a smart upgrade. With all the conveniences of the basic RoboVacs and Wi-Fi capabilities paired with the Eufy app, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant, this one earns the Best Mid-Grade category. You can even customize a cleaning schedule that is best for you. You can set it up to clean any time of day, right from your phone, or use the voice commands while home. And not to worry if some spots need a little more attention than others; the Boost IQ technology automatically increases the suction power to max within 1.5 seconds, ensuring everything is taken care of. This RovoVac 30C Max really knows your home. With over 10 infrared sensors and drop-sensing technology, it will consistently be aware of its surroundings. Not only that, but you can control its exact movement via the app so that you never miss those dust bunnies again. If you're concerned about it getting stuck, there is also a handy little "Find My Robot" button in the app that will cause the vacuum to make noise, so you can find it. Pros: Cleans hard floors to medium pile carpet

Wi-Fi enabled

Boundry strips included Cons: No mopping features

Best Mid-Grade RoboVac 30C Max Carpet cleaning extraordinaire This RoboVac is the perfect addition to and home with all hard flooring and can be controlled entirely from your own cell phone with the Eufy app, Amazon Alexa, or the Google assistant $280 at Amazon

Best Compact: HomeVac H11

If you're looking for a vacuum to reach those little cracks and crevices, you're definitely looking for the HomeVac H11. At only 1.2 pounds, it won't take up much room and is stored easily on any stable surface where it can be stood upright. This handy cordless design also makes it super easy to take out to your car and get those floor mats, center consoles, and dashboard. However, keep in mind that it's not recommended that you store them in your vehicle as they are pretty adamant about being stored upright and stable. This vacuum really sucks! Being small yet mighty, the H11 has dust devouring suction with 5500Pa when the average of most of their other HomeVacs and RoboVacs pull an average of 2000Pa. Even though it has all this power, it can still be used on delicate surfaces like keyboards using the brush attachment. Let's talk a little about charging capabilities. The HomeVac H11 charges with the included microUSB cord, making replacing it if necessary a breeze. The internal battery will hold a 13-minute charge at max power before needing to go back on the charger. Of course, that means it can go a little longer if max suction power isn't necessary. This time may seem a little short, but if this isn't your main vacuum and is only used for those hard-to-reach spots or in a vehicle, the battery life shouldn't be a huge downfall. Pros: Lightweight and compact

Powerful suction

Easily get into tight spaces Cons: Short battery life

Must be stored upright to charge

Best Compact HomeVac H11 Quick and to the point This HomeVac is definitely the best for small messes or when you just need to clean in a delicate or hard-to-reach area. With those being the best features, you won't even notice that it has a shorter battery life than all of Eufy's other vacuums. $60 at Amazon

Best for Hard Floors: RoboVac G10 Hybrid

The RoboVac G10 Hybrid has most of the best features of all the RoboVacs available, but comes with a price tag to match. While not reaching the price point of the more expensive vacuums, it still gives you amazing quality. The advanced gyro-technology allows for up to 2x the efficiency while cleaning over most other standard robotic vacuums and can complete a routine clean in half the time. This gives it a more intentional pathing and not the random pathing of many of its predecessors. The advanced brushless motor significantly reduces vacuuming noise. It produces only 55dB of noise while in use, which is less than a microwave, whereas most of the other RoboVacs produce about the same amount of noise as a microwave. Let's not forget about the feature that makes this G10 a hybrid: mopping! Combining sweeping and mopping leads to an overall better clean, leaving your home sparkling. The downside of this model is that it is only for hard floor surfaces, not carpets. However, this is not really a problem if you have all hard flooring, and I definitely recommend this RoboVac for you. Pros: Wi-Fi enabled

Vacuum and mopping capabilities Cons: No boundary detection

Not suitable for carpeted floors

Best for Hard Floors RoboVac G10 Hybrid Won't disturb the peace The G10 Hybrid is great for any home with all hard floors. Since it is one of the quietest RoboVacs in its class, it's sure to not disturb your daily life. $300 at Amazon

Best Value: RoboVac 11S Plus

Let's Robo on a budget. The world of robot vacuums can be both competitive and pricey. But the RoboVac 11S Plus will meet all your basic hands-free vacuuming needs without breaking the bank or sacrificing quality. Keeping most of the main features like quiet cleaning, multi-surface cleaning, and drop sending technology, this RoboVac is sure not to disappoint. The only real drawbacks for this model are that they are remote controlled and not app-controlled, no boundary strips, and instead of the typical 2000Pa suction, the 11S Plus only has 1500Pa, which is still very powerful and should still meet all your vacuuming needs. I would definitely recommend this to anyone whose home is fully carpeted, so you don't even really miss out on the hybrid models' moping features. When all is said and done, this is a great model with an affordable price tag. Pros: Increased suction power when needed

Cleans hard floors to medium pile carpets Cons: Only 1500Pa suction

Not Wi-Fi enabled

Best Value RoboVac 11S Plus Won't break the bank The RoboVac 11S Plus will keep your hard floors and carpets looking sharp without going over budget. $200 at Amazon

Best Stick-Vacuum: HomeVac S11 Infinity

Traditional upright vacuums have always been cumbersome and heavy, leading to storage problems and sometimes even body soreness to wrangle their bulk. Eufy's spin on a standup vac is really taking the cake here. Storage is a breeze with wall-mounted accessories. Your HomeVac S11 Infinity and its accessories can all be stored together and off the ground, and since it's battery-powered, you never have to worry about tripping over cords. At only 3.31 pounds, this powerful sucker is easy on the back and shoulders. Simultaneously, its sleek design lets it to be effortlessly be lifted to clean things like vents and ceiling fans while utilizing the 2-in-1 long crevice tool and the brush extension hose. This vacuum will only run for about 40 minutes max in eco mode, 25 minutes in standard mode, and 8 minutes in max mode, but it does come with a second battery standard. So that takes some worry out of the equation. Pros: Lightweight

Comes standard with two batteries

Easy wall mounted storage Cons: Short battery life

Must keep finger on the trigger for power

No mount for second battery

Best Stick-Vacuum HomeVac S11 Infinity Lightweight and out of the way The reach on the HomeVac S11 Infinity is definitely one of its strongest features, coupled with being only 3.31 pounds, and you have one of the best vacuums for those hard-to-reach places. $300 at Amazon