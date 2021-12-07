Best Eufy Vacuum Cleaner 2022

Some days it feels like the housework never ends, and there is always a litany of chores to be done. Eufy has taken it upon itself to help eliminate some of those chores from your list. I find more and more, I have less time to get some of the mundane things checked off, like vacuuming. Whether you like to do it yourself or you'd rather set up a RoboVac to do it for you, Eufy has you covered. Our personal favorite is the RoboVac G30 Hybrid, which is a healthy mix of all the best features while keeping the price from breaking the bank. If you are a fan of the Eufy brand, we have a few suggestions that may suit your lifestyle.

Best Overall: RoboVac G30 Hybrid

Slim design at only 2.84 inches tall Adjusts to different surfaces automatically Disposable and reusable cloths available for mopping Helpful voice prompts Unable to seamlessly switch from hard floors to carpet

RoboVacs knock out the vacuuming chore with ease, but what if it knocked out two chores at once? The RoboVac G30 Hybrid does just that. Combining vacuuming and mopping, it takes another checkmark off the to-do list. Using 2000Pa of suction, it picks up debris across all surfaces while the mopping module adds the finishing touches. Unlike the RoboVac G10 Hybrid, the G30 Hybrid can also be used on carpet. The only downside to this is that it can not sense the difference in surfaces, and it's recommended that you set the boundary strips so you don't accidentally mop your rug.

One of the coolest features is the RoboVac G30's app with a cleaning history. Not only can you control it from your phone using the Eufy app or by voice with an Amazon Alexa enabled device or Google Assistant, but you can also access the cleaning history. You can see where your RoboVac has cleaned and for how long. If, by chance, it dies mid-clean, it will return to the charging base. Once fully charged, it will return to the area and resume cleaning.

Another super cool feature is the Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0. The path tracking sensors allow for a more purposeful cleaning across all surfaces when compared to the random path most robotic vacuums take. Combine this with the boundary strips, and you've got the most innovative robo cleaning device you can think of.

Best Mid-Grade: RoboVac 30C Max

Cleans hard floors to medium pile carpet Wi-Fi enabled Boundry strips included No mopping features

The RovoVac 30C Max takes your regular RoboVac and gives it a smart upgrade. With all the conveniences of the basic RoboVacs and Wi-Fi capabilities paired with the Eufy app, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant, this one earns the Best Mid-Grade category.

You can even customize a cleaning schedule that is best for you. You can set it up to clean any time of day, right from your phone, or use the voice commands while home. And not to worry if some spots need a little more attention than others; the Boost IQ technology automatically increases the suction power to max within 1.5 seconds, ensuring everything is taken care of.

This RovoVac 30C Max really knows your home. With over 10 infrared sensors and drop-sensing technology, it will consistently be aware of its surroundings. Not only that, but you can control its exact movement via the app so that you never miss those dust bunnies again. If you're concerned about it getting stuck, there is also a handy little "Find My Robot" button in the app that will cause the vacuum to make noise, so you can find it.

Best Compact: HomeVac H11

Lightweight and compact Powerful suction Easily get into tight spaces Short battery life Must be stored upright to charge

If you're looking for a vacuum to reach those little cracks and crevices, you're definitely looking for the HomeVac H11. At only 1.2 pounds, it won't take up much room and is stored easily on any stable surface where it can be stood upright. This handy cordless design also makes it super easy to take out to your car and get those floor mats, center consoles, and dashboard. However, keep in mind that it's not recommended that you store them in your vehicle as they are pretty adamant about being stored upright and stable.

This vacuum really sucks! Being small yet mighty, the H11 has dust devouring suction with 5500Pa when the average of most of their other HomeVacs and RoboVacs pull an average of 2000Pa. Even though it has all this power, it can still be used on delicate surfaces like keyboards using the brush attachment.

Let's talk a little about charging capabilities. The HomeVac H11 charges with the included microUSB cord, making replacing it if necessary a breeze. The internal battery will hold a 13-minute charge at max power before needing to go back on the charger. Of course, that means it can go a little longer if max suction power isn't necessary. This time may seem a little short, but if this isn't your main vacuum and is only used for those hard-to-reach spots or in a vehicle, the battery life shouldn't be a huge downfall.

Best for Hard Floors: RoboVac G10 Hybrid

Wi-Fi enabled Vacuum and mopping capabilities No boundary detection Not suitable for carpeted floors

The RoboVac G10 Hybrid has most of the best features of all the RoboVacs available, but comes with a price tag to match. While not reaching the price point of the more expensive vacuums, it still gives you amazing quality. The advanced gyro-technology allows for up to 2x the efficiency while cleaning over most other standard robotic vacuums and can complete a routine clean in half the time. This gives it a more intentional pathing and not the random pathing of many of its predecessors.

The advanced brushless motor significantly reduces vacuuming noise. It produces only 55dB of noise while in use, which is less than a microwave, whereas most of the other RoboVacs produce about the same amount of noise as a microwave. Let's not forget about the feature that makes this G10 a hybrid: mopping! Combining sweeping and mopping leads to an overall better clean, leaving your home sparkling. The downside of this model is that it is only for hard floor surfaces, not carpets. However, this is not really a problem if you have all hard flooring, and I definitely recommend this RoboVac for you.

Best Value: RoboVac 11S Plus

Increased suction power when needed Cleans hard floors to medium pile carpets Only 1500Pa suction Not Wi-Fi enabled

Let's Robo on a budget. The world of robot vacuums can be both competitive and pricey. But the RoboVac 11S Plus will meet all your basic hands-free vacuuming needs without breaking the bank or sacrificing quality. Keeping most of the main features like quiet cleaning, multi-surface cleaning, and drop sending technology, this RoboVac is sure not to disappoint.

The only real drawbacks for this model are that they are remote controlled and not app-controlled, no boundary strips, and instead of the typical 2000Pa suction, the 11S Plus only has 1500Pa, which is still very powerful and should still meet all your vacuuming needs. I would definitely recommend this to anyone whose home is fully carpeted, so you don't even really miss out on the hybrid models' moping features. When all is said and done, this is a great model with an affordable price tag.

Best Stick-Vacuum: HomeVac S11 Infinity

Lightweight Comes standard with two batteries Easy wall mounted storage Short battery life Must keep finger on the trigger for power No mount for second battery

Traditional upright vacuums have always been cumbersome and heavy, leading to storage problems and sometimes even body soreness to wrangle their bulk. Eufy's spin on a standup vac is really taking the cake here. Storage is a breeze with wall-mounted accessories. Your HomeVac S11 Infinity and its accessories can all be stored together and off the ground, and since it's battery-powered, you never have to worry about tripping over cords.

At only 3.31 pounds, this powerful sucker is easy on the back and shoulders. Simultaneously, its sleek design lets it to be effortlessly be lifted to clean things like vents and ceiling fans while utilizing the 2-in-1 long crevice tool and the brush extension hose. This vacuum will only run for about 40 minutes max in eco mode, 25 minutes in standard mode, and 8 minutes in max mode, but it does come with a second battery standard. So that takes some worry out of the equation.

Bottom line

Any of these Eufy Vacuums would be an excellent addition to your home, but at the end of the day, one will reign supreme. For us, that's the RoboVac G30 Hybrid, winning the spot for best overall. In addition to all the cool features listed above, it had a ton of other capabilities.

It has path tracking sensors that ensure it adapts to different surfaces while remaining on the most direct route to clean each room. Plus, it uses drop-proof technology, so your new Robo friend doesn't go tumbling down the stairs or off any ledges. When it finishes, just use the app to get the full report from its cleaning adventures.

Keeping things eco-friendly, the RoboVac G30 Hyrbid comes with disposable cloths for the mop feature, and it also comes with reusable cloths. And the unibody filter makes for less maintenance and more relaxing. It also keeps things low-key, at the height of only 2.85 inches tall, and the sound at a soft hum. it's sure not to disturb home life.