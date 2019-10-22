Best Desk Lamps that Charge Your Phone Android Central 2019

No matter if you work from home or are drowning in homework, a good desk lamp is a great way to tie your entire workspace together. Better yet, a desk lamp that can charge your phone adds a beautiful level of functionality that any workflow can benefit from. Without further ado, these are our favorite desk lamps that also serve as phone chargers.

Get the best nightstand charger

We've previously been impressed with TaoTronics' affordable Bluetooth headphones, so if you want to pick up something you know you can rely on for a long time to come, you can't go wrong with the company's Desk Lamp or Bedside Lamp.

Alternatively, if you want something more affordable with a classier look, Limelights' lamp is another excellent choice. This lamp has a traditional look, but the most significant benefit is that there are more than 15 color options for the lampshade, providing the ability to match any room décor.

