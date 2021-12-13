Best desk lamps that charge your phone 2022

Whether you work from home or are drowning in homework, a good desk lamp is a great way to tie your entire workspace together. Better yet, a desk lamp that can charge your phone adds a beautiful level of functionality that any workflow can benefit from. So without further ado, these are our favorite desk lamps that also serve as some of the best phone chargers.

Fast wireless charging AFROG Multifunctional LED Desk Lamp $30 at Amazon This desk lamp from AFROG has a very modern design that's super sleek and highly customizable. The LED light has five lighting modes and five different brightness levels that can be changed at any time using the touch controls at the base. You'll also enjoy a wireless charging pad at the base of the lamp, along with a USB-A charging port for when you want to plug something in. The simple choice Limelights Brushed Steel Lamp $20 at Amazon Limelights' lamp has a much more traditional design that's simply timeless. The fabric lampshade is available in a variety of colors, and the brushed steel base looks fantastic. Unfortunately, you'll only find one USB port for charging, but at this price, that's to be expected. The upgrade pick Meross Smart LED Desk Lamp $60 at Amazon The Meross Smart LED Desk Lamp is much more than your traditional desk lamp, and that's not just because of the wireless charging pad built into the base. The lamp is also smart home-compatible, meaning it will work with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit. Although there are touch controls on the base to make adjustments, you can also tune the light with your phone. Does it all Gerintech LED Desk Lamp $44 at Amazon Going back to lamps with more quirky designs, Gerintech's lamp is all about being as functional as can be. This thing has a dimmable LED light, alarm clock, USB port for 5V/2A wired charging, pen/pencil storage, temperature reader, and the front LCD even shows the current date. So classy Dreamholder Desk Lamp $35 at Amazon Don't need all of those bells and whistles and want a lamp that looks darn good? Enter Dreamholder's Desk Lamp. The wooden base looks downright gorgeous, and when paired with the fabric shade, results in a seriously good-looking lamp. There are a total of three USB-A ports on the top, along with two additional three-prong plugs. Plus, The base of the lamp features three stands, perfect for propping up your phones or tablets while they charge. Do the twist LED Desk Lamp with Touch Control $37 at Amazon The unique gooseneck design on the Omnilight desk lamp allows the light to be folded and bent in a virtually endless number of ways. In contrast, the light itself shines brighter and covers more surface area compared to competing options. As for charging, there's one USB port. All the colors Wanjiaone Study LED Desk Lamp with USB Charging Port $50 at Amazon Wanjiaone's Study LED Desk Lamp is a bit different from others with its unique design. In addition to offering a place to stash your pens and pencils when they aren't being used, there's a built-in USB charging port offering up to 10W charging speeds. The LED display on the front provides you with the time and date, plus there are LED rings on either side that can be changed to one of 256 different colors. To the point Macally LED Desk Table Lamp - with USB Port $40 at Amazon The Macally LED Desk Lamp sports four USB charging ports, along with a built-in touch sensor. This means that you don't have to fiddle with switches to turn the light on, and there are three levels of brightness to choose from. And the LED itself is rated to last for almost 25,000 hours before you'll have to swap it out for a new one. Extra charging ports COZOO LED Desk Lamp $36 at Amazon The COZOO LED Lamp is the Swiss Army knife of desk lamps, as it includes three USB charging ports and two standard AC power sockets. The COZOON also features three lighting modes, three brightness levels, a 60-minute timer, along with a 24-month warranty. Bluetooth speaker EZVALO Music Bedside Lamp with Wireless Charger $37 at Amazon EZVALO's Music Table Lamp is another all-in-one option, but this one is meant for the bedside table. A built-in Bluetooth speaker takes advantage of Bluetooth 5.0, so you can easily pair up your phone and listen to some music. In addition to the built-in speaker, the EZVALO Lamp also features a wireless charging stand and touch controls to change the brightness levels. Extra details OttLite Renew LED Desk Lamp with 2.1A USB Charging Port $80 at Amazon OttLite makes some pretty nifty desk lamps, and the best one may just be the OttLite Renew Lamp. There's a digital display on the arm facing towards you, which shows you various bits of information, including the date, time, and ambient temperature. On the backside of the lamp is a USB-A 5V / 2.1A charging port for all of your charging needs. Organization rules OMaggie Study LED Desk Lamp with USB Charging Port $50 at Amazon The OMaggie LED Desk Lamp is the perfect companion to keep your desk illuminated while helping to give you some semblance of organization. An LCD provides an array of information, along with an adjustable night light on the side, with access to 256 different colors to choose from. And the main lamp itself offers three brightness levels while providing a uniform spread of light over your desk.

Get the best desk lamps that charge your devices

If you're looking for the best desk lamps to charge your devices and give you enough light, our favorite pick is the AFROG Multifunctional LED Desk Lamp. There's a built-in wireless charger along with a USB-A port for those times you need to charge just more than one device. This desk lamp may not rival that of the Anker PowerWave Alloy in terms of wireless charging speeds, but it still will provide enough juice to keep your phone topped off. It has a built-in auto-off timer and offers five different lighting modes to go with the five different brightness levels.

Alternatively, if you want something more affordable with a classier look, Limelights' lamp is another excellent choice. This lamp has a traditional look, but the most significant benefit is that there are more than 15 color options for the lampshade, providing the ability to match any room décor. And if you don't want to use one of the best smart light bulbs, there's a traditional on/off pull chain switch to turn the lights out.