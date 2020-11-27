Before Black Friday comes to an end, there are a ton of Black Friday deals you need to check out! One such deal brings this Vava Dual Dash Cam down to just $109.74 when you clip the coupon on its product page at Amazon. That saves you $40 off its regular price of $160 and marks one of the best deals we've ever seen on this 2-camera model.

Dash cams can seem frivolous until you find yourself in a situation wishing you'd had one. If you get rear-ended, wind up in an accident that isn't your fault, or someone decides to shatter your window and steal your spare change, a dash cam can have your back. That goes double for anyone driving for a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft. And while $110 might seem like a hefty investment, your car's worth a lot more than what you're paying today, and a little extra insurance never hurt anybody.

Vava's Dual Dash Cam captures video in crystal-clear 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second. It'll capture footage both inside and outside your vehicle, so you'll catch both messy Uber passengers and messy drivers in front of you. The built-in Wi-Fi combined with the free VAVA Dash App gives you access to play, download, or share videos. There are built-in infrared lights for enhanced night visibility, and the GPS accurately tracks your location and speed.

There's also a built-in gravity sensor that automatically starts recording when an impact is detected. Even if you're away from your car, the camera will capture footage if something or someone gets close to your vehicle. The camera can be mounted on your dashboard or windshield. Your purchase is backed by a full 18-month warranty. If you don't have an extra around, be sure to pick up a microSD card — especially while they're all on sale for Black Friday.