Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network

If you love dining out and hitting up the town after the meal, the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card is a credit card built exclusively for both of it. Cardholders get unlimited 4% cash back on dining and entertainment purchases, with no limit or expiration to your earnings. You'll also receive 2% back at grocery stores, and 1% back everywhere else. As an appetizer, the card currently has a mouth-watering $300 cash bonus after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening.

Cardholders also benefit from Capital One's partnership with Vivid Seats, an online ticket marketplace where fans can buy and sell tickets to sports, concerts, and theater events. Similiar to other services like SeatGeek and Stubhub, you can save a decent amount on tickets on your favorite entertainment. The partnership with Capital One earns cardholders 8% cash back on all Vivid Seats ticket purchases through May 31, 2020.

Right now, Capital One is offering a Postmates Unlimited membership and covering the monthly fee through December 2019. With Postmates Unlimited, you get $0 delivery fees on orders over $15 from over 350,000 restaurants and businesses, so there's a good chance Postmates is operating in your area. You'll also never pay additional fees for small orders and also get access to promotions, discounts, and exclusive events. If you want to continue using Postmates Unlimited after December 2019, the service is $9.99 a month, which Postmates claims pays for itself after as little as two orders a month.

You'll also get access to a host of other benefits provided by Capital One. Travel benefits include no foreign transaction fees, travel assistance services, and concierge services. You also get some shopping entertainment and benefits like extended warranties, price protection, and exclusive access to sporting and music events.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.