Samsung made yet another beauty with the Galaxy S20+, so I understand not wanting to hide its splendor inside a bulky, blocky tank of a case. That said, this is also a very expensive phone that's completely wrapped in glass, so please, please, please protect your gem of a phone with a clear case. There's no reason not to when they look this good!
- Grippy clear case: Caseology Solid Flex Crystal
- Plant-based protection: Tech21 Pure Clear
- Ruggedly handsome: ESR Air Armor
- Beefier bumper: MoKo Crystal Clear
- Pretty and pretty practical: Spigen Liquid Crystal Glitter
- Big grip, clear comfort: Scooch Wingman
- Almost invisible: Ringke Air
- Rugged showoff: Supcase UB Style
- Metallic magic: TORRAS Crystal Clear
Grippy clear case: Caseology Solid Flex CrystalStaff pick
Caseology's take on the classic clear TPU case adds some subtle sculpting for air cushions around the corners and is remarkably grippy even without texturing. Microdots inside also help prevent splotching.
Plant-based protection: Tech21 Pure Clear
Tech21 makes the PureClear case with sustainable, plant-based materials, while also making it durable and drop-resistant. It also has a BioShield that's supposed to keep your phone clean and germ-free.
Ruggedly handsome: ESR Air Armor
ESR packs tight air cushions into the corners of a case that tries to toe the line between a rugged clear case and a minimal clear case. The Air Armor is sturdy, but it keeps a slim profile.
Beefier bumper: MoKo Crystal Clear
MoKo's bumper is more noticeable than ESR's Air Armor, with much more significant air cushions. It's also available in more colors, such as a blue bumper and a more dainty Lace design.
Pretty and pretty practical: Spigen Liquid Crystal Glitter
The regular Liquid Crystal is a perfectly fine case, but I refer to the Glitter variant for a few reasons. The glitter helps obscure scuffs, smudges, and scratches, and it adds a little glam without going full Lisa Frank.
Big grip, clear comfort: Scooch Wingman
This is a unique offering, but one that I've thoroughly enjoyed in the past. Scooch makes one of the more unique phone grips, and it also doubles as the most robust kickstand on a built-in clear case.
Almost invisible: Ringke Air
Ringke is mostly known for its beefier clear cases, but the Ringke Air is thin, grippy, and looks quite good on the S20+. The Air also has two anchor points for lanyards and wrist straps, if you're into that.
Rugged showoff: Supcase UB Style
Supcase's Unicorn Beetle line has tried to marry the beauty of the phone with the robust protection of its cases for years. The UB Style does this quite well with the S20+, and I especially like the button covers here.
Metallic magic: TORRAS Crystal Clear
Clear backs on a case are great, but clear bumpers tend to break up the aesthetic and not look as nice. This is why I like colored bumpers, like the chromed blue bumper here, that turn the flaw into flair.
Clear and clearly awesome cases
Clear cases aren't all dainty flowers anymore, but even thinner, simpler clear cases like the Caseology Solid Crystal Flex offer enough protection for the average everyday user while showing off the Galaxy S20+'s style and color — especially that pretty Cloud Blue.
If you prefer your clear case a little more robust, the Tech21 Pure Clear is a substantially-made clear case that can withstand drops up to 10 feet and has an anti-microbial shield built-in. If you want a clear case that can take everything life throws at you, this is the one.
