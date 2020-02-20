Best Clear Cases for Galaxy S20 Plus Android Central 2020

Samsung made yet another beauty with the Galaxy S20+, so I understand not wanting to hide its splendor inside a bulky, blocky tank of a case. That said, this is also a very expensive phone that's completely wrapped in glass, so please, please, please protect your gem of a phone with a clear case. There's no reason not to when they look this good!

Clear and clearly awesome cases

Clear cases aren't all dainty flowers anymore, but even thinner, simpler clear cases like the Caseology Solid Crystal Flex offer enough protection for the average everyday user while showing off the Galaxy S20+'s style and color — especially that pretty Cloud Blue.

If you prefer your clear case a little more robust, the Tech21 Pure Clear is a substantially-made clear case that can withstand drops up to 10 feet and has an anti-microbial shield built-in. If you want a clear case that can take everything life throws at you, this is the one.

