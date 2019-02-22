Samsung has released another lineup of sleek and sexy smartphones that you're going to want to show off and keep protected at the same time. For the Galaxy S10, one of the best accessories you can buy is an awesome clear case. It will protect your phone from any unsightly scratches or other damage while letting the phone's color and unique design elements shine through.
Clearly great
Spigen Liquid CrystalStaff Favorite
If you want ample protection from a case that doesn't cover up all the fine details of the S10, you'll want to get the Spigen Liquid Crystal. It offers protection against scratches and drops, is shock absorbent, and is easy to apply and remove. It also offers the best value for a clear case.
Lifeproof with a view
Lifeproof NËXT
This is far and away the most expensive case on our list, but if you've ever owned a Lifeproof case before you know what you're getting here. Lifeproof cases are designed to protect your phone with great drop protection for anyone who leads an active lifestyle. You can also get optional accessories for mounting your phone to your armband, bicycle, or even snowboard.
Bucking the trend
Zizo Refined Series
Zizo is best known for making really rugged cases that sometimes come off a bit too garish, but they really did refine things with the design of this clear case for the Galaxy S10. It's available as an entirely clear case or with simple color accents around the edges that really pop.
Accented with color
Ringke Fusion
Ringke's got a full lineup of cases available for the Galaxy S10, but we'll of course highlight it's always good Fusion series clear case. The case combines a rigid PC panel on the back with a shock absorbing TPU frame that's available with blue or black accents.
Rugged clear case
OtterBox Symmetry Series
One of the most trusted names in smartphone cases is OtterBox. Its products are pricey, but backed by a lifetime warranty, great customer service, and most importantly, they do a great job of keeping your phone safe. The Symmetry Series case was designed to be thin and pocket-friendly while preserving the look of your new phone.
Two layers of protection
Speck Presidio Stay Clear
The Presidio clear case combines a rigid shell with Speck's trademark Impactium lining that is designed to absorb the shock from drops. These two materials combine to create a very reliable one-piece clear case that's thin enough to support wireless charging and also backed by a lifetime warranty.
As you can see there are great clear cases available at nearly every price point, so why spend more on the Lifeproof or OtterBox? Both of those brands have a reputation for creating cases that are a little more rugged than the competition, with the Lifeproof case in particular designed to accomodate the perilous drops and conditions you expose your phone to when out in the wilderness. I'd personally recommend the affordable and reliable Spigen Liquid Crystal but the optional mounts that work with the Lifeproof NËXT are perfect if you plan to work out or go on outdoor adventures with your phone.
