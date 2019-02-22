Samsung has released another lineup of sleek and sexy smartphones that you're going to want to show off and keep protected at the same time. For the Galaxy S10, one of the best accessories you can buy is an awesome clear case. It will protect your phone from any unsightly scratches or other damage while letting the phone's color and unique design elements shine through.

As you can see there are great clear cases available at nearly every price point, so why spend more on the Lifeproof or OtterBox? Both of those brands have a reputation for creating cases that are a little more rugged than the competition, with the Lifeproof case in particular designed to accomodate the perilous drops and conditions you expose your phone to when out in the wilderness. I'd personally recommend the affordable and reliable Spigen Liquid Crystal but the optional mounts that work with the Lifeproof NËXT are perfect if you plan to work out or go on outdoor adventures with your phone.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.