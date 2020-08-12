Those of you who've travelled to China in the past have more than likely experienced the effects of the Great Firewall - a controlled censoring of the internet which blocks a number of websites and services popular in the western world. The best VPN (Virtual Private Network) services can help you with this.

Whether you're there on business or vacation, having the likes of Instagram, Facebook, Skype and WhatsApp blocked means you won't be able to keep in touch with family and friends back home. With streaming services like Netflix blocked too, you may find yourself more than a little bored in your hotel room.

With this in mind, setting up a virtual private network (VPN) is a no-brainer for those travelling to China, as it'll unblock all the sites you need to get your fix. The use of a VPN is, as expected, not exactly kosher, so we're not condoning it ourselves. We have, however, rounded up five of the best options, if you decide to explore your choices.

How does a China VPN get me access?

A VPN diverts your signal through another server, often in another country, using a different IP address. This means that you can appear to be anywhere else in the world, anonymously, helping protect your identity while unblocking content that's not allowed in your physical location.

In practical terms, this means that you can access services such as Netflix and Twitter in China, without any pesky error pages getting in the way.

Here are five of the best VPN services recommended for use in China.

1. ExpressVPN

Best VPN for China

Works in China: Yes | Unblocks Netflix: Yes | 24/7 customer support: Yes | Money back guarantee: 30 days | Also unlocks: Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu | Streaming devices: Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox | Maximum devices supported: 5

Pros Lots of China-suitable servers

Unblocked live chat and support

Works across all devices Cons More expensive

ExpressVPN is our top pick for the best VPN for China, as it actively monitors its network to ensure that it keeps ahead of the Great Firewall's efforts, using a mixture of fancy protocols and other tech to ensure that services remain unblocked.

Its server locations are another key benefit, with locations including Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan, for increased speed and stability. Topping this all off is the company's 24/7 live chat service which, thankfully, isn't blocked by default, allowing you to iron out any niggling setup problems with ease.

While it's one of the more expensive options available, you get what you pay for - and a 30-day money back guarantee doesn't hurt either.

It may not be the cheapest VPN on offer, but it'll seem worth it when in China, for sure.

2. Surfshark

A quality VPN that won't hit your wallet

Works in China: Yes | Unblocks Netflix: Yes | 24/7 customer support: Yes | Money back guarantee: 30 days | Also unlocks: BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu | Streaming devices: Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox | Maximum devices supported: Unlimited

Pros Wallet-friendly

Easy to use

Reliable unblocking Cons Fewer servers than other rivals

Surfshark has its fair share of fans, due to its extremely wallet-friendly price. One of the cheapest VPN offerings currently available, its 1,500+ roster of servers make spoofing your location a breeze.

You can use the service on unlimited devices, including Windows, iOS, Mac, Android and even Linux, which is particularly handy if you're travelling with multiple devices and want to keep work and play separate.

Throw in advanced security protocols, AES-256 encryption and a kill switch in case your connection fails, and you've got a solid Firewall-busting VPN that works out to less than $2 a month. What's not to love?

3. NordVPN

Best for the dedicated unblocking team

Works in China: Yes | Unblocks Netflix: Yes | 24/7 customer support: Yes | Money back guarantee: 30 days | Also unlocks: Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu | Streaming devices: Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox | Maximum devices supported: 6

Pros Quick steaming access

Plenty of locations

Slick performance Cons Mobile app needs improvement

NordVPN is probably the most recognized name on this list, due to the massive amounts of cash the company has thrown at online ads. Don't let them put you off though, because it's one of the best VPN options for unlocking the internet in China.

For starters, it has an entire team dedicated to unblocking content in stricter countries like China, Iran and Saudi Arabia, which actively keeps on top of connections and bypasses any new blockage attempts.

Nearby servers in Japan and Hong Kong dish out the bonus of faster, more stable connections too, while 2,048-bit encryption, two kill switches and DNS leak protection provide even more peace of mind.

Throw in live chat, a 30-day money back guarantee, and the ability to pay anonymously by Bitcoin, and you've got one of the most private ways to remain anonymous during your visit.

4. VyprVPN

Superb all-rounder for China

Works on China: Yes | Number of servers: 700+ | Server locations: 70+ | Maximum devices supported: 5 | 24/7 live chat support: Yes

Pros Chameleon security protocol

Fast online support

Consistent unblocking Cons Speeds aren't as good

Chameleon's are adorable bulgy-eyed lizards that are capable of changing the colour of their skin to better blend in with their surroundings - not to be confused with the Chameleon protocol, which is the main selling point of VyprVPN.

The tech helps bypass China's VPN blocks by scrambling OpenVPN packet metadata to protect it from more substantial levels of inspection.

With 14 servers located in Asia, you can bet on solid connections and nippy speeds too, with 24/7 live chat for sorting out any issues.

The basic plan doesn't include the fancy Chameleon protocol, and only offers three simultaneous connections. We'd recommend forking out the extra cash for the annual premium plan, which includes the Chameleon protocol. If you'd rather not pay extra, then you're better off with a cheaper, chameleon-less service.

5. Hotspot Shield

Best for super-fast performances

Works in China: Yes | Number of servers: 3,200+ | Server locations: 80+ | Maximum devices supported: 5 | 24/7 live chat support: Yes

Pros Rapid access

Plenty of servers

Easy to use Cons Lack of flexibility

Chameleon protocol too cute and cuddly for your VPN needs? How about Catapult Hydra - Hotspot Shield's stand-out protocol which delivers exceptional speeds, even using far away server locations, making it an ideal choice for visitors from the US looking to connect back home.

Unlimited HD streaming means there's no limit to your activities, while built-in malware, phishing and identity protection offer extra security too.

The main downside is that you can only connect up to five devices per subscription, but that should be more than enough for all but the most harcrode of road warriors.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:



1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.



We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.