Best cheap office desk 2022

Working from home can be great, assuming you approach it the right way. Whether your job is 100% remote or your company is shifting to remote work temporarily, having a good office desk and other office equipment is essential to staying productive and having an enjoyable workday. If you're shopping for the best cheap home office desk, there are lots of excellent choices that are not only affordable, but kind to your back and posture. Here are our top picks when it comes to office comfort!

Our favorite FURINNO Econ Multipurpose Home Office Computer Writing Desk From $50 at Amazon We're happy to recommend any of the desks on this list, but if we were to pick one as the best overall, it'd have to be the FURINNO Econ Multipurpose Desk. The Econ desk stands out for a few reasons. It's offered in a ton of different finishes, there's a slide-out drawer for your keyboard, and the various platforms/surfaces give you ample ways to organize your gear. We also love the included cubby on the bottom! Keep it simple SHW Home Office 55-Inch Large Computer Desk $87 at Amazon If you'd rather have something a bit simpler, you can't go wrong with this desk from SHW. You won't find any drawers or cubbies here. Instead, it's just a flat 55-inch surface of workspace for you to use however you see fit. The steel frame makes it nice and stable, and there are two grommets to keep your various cords orderly. Assembly should be quite simple. You can get it in Espresso, Cherry, Grey, or Walnut — all of which look fantastic. Tuck it in the corner SHW L-Shaped Home Office Wood Corner Desk $75 at Amazon SHW makes a few different desks, another one of which is this L-shaped option. The desk comes in Espresso, Walnut, or Oak colors, with the L design allowing for two 51-inch surfaces to do all of your work. That's a lot of room, so the fact that you're getting so much at this price is rather remarkable. We're big fans of the included cable organizer, open shelves for storing books/binders, and easy assembly. As cheap as it gets FURINNO Efficient Home Laptop Notebook Computer Desk From $30 at Amazon All of the desks we're talking about sport competitive price tags, but if you're trying your very hardest to spend as little as possible, you can't ignore the FURINNO Efficient Computer Desk. This isn't the most impressive desk around, but for how little you're paying, it's an incredible value. It's compact enough to fit easily in just about any room, has a few different shelves for storing all of your goodies, and FURINNO has a multitude of finishes available. Lots of cabinet space INTERGREAT Black Computer Office Desk From $150 at Amazon Depending on the kind of job you have, you might need a desk that allows you to store a bunch of files and paperwork. If that's the case, INTERGREAT's desk fits the bill nicely. It comes with two drawers that offer ample storage space, making it possible to keep everything tucked away without compromising your organization. The top of the desk has scratch-resistant tempered glass for a premium look/feel, and the 46-inch surface should be plenty for most folks. Industrial design Flash Furniture Clifton Black Computer Desk $137 at Amazon Another small and simple desk that's worth a look at is the Flash Furniture Clifton Computer Desk. Right off the bat, the thing that catches our eye the most is the industrial design. The emphasis on metal for the design is a very distinct look, and it's one we think is quite nice. There are a total of three surfaces to work with, Flash Furniture has Black and White colors available, and the price is right. In other words, it's definitely worth checking out. No tools required Convenience Concepts Student Desk From $59 at Amazon The Convenience Concepts Modern Desk is pretty straightforward, but the execution is top-notch. Convenience Concepts has a myriad of finishes available, each one giving the desk a very distinct appearance. Storage is aplenty, including the main 47.25-inch desk, a section below that for storage, and four shelves for whatever else you have. The kicker? The entire thing can be assembled without any tools. Rustic look TOPSKY 55" Computer Desk with Bookshelf From $155 at Amazon This desk has a large desktop surface for getting work done and multitasking by employing a gorgeous, rustic look made from engineered wood. A neat bookshelf underneath is perfect for storing notebooks, texts, and other items. It's a great spot to store a wireless keyboard when you aren't using it as well. It comes with a neat metal grommet hole cable cover for keeping charging cables neatly running at the back and out of sight. Stay standing FEZIBO Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk From $260 at Amazon It isn't the cheapest on the list, but there's a reason to spend a bit extra: you can stay healthy and stretch by swapping from a seated to a standing position while you work using this height adjustable desk. It can adjust from 27.36 inches up to 46.06 inches using four preset buttons. Keep favorite settings in memory so you can switch throughout the day to spend some time standing as well. Made with an industrial-grade steel frame, it has a large workspace for all of your essentials and is easy to assemble.

Love working from home without spending a ton of cash

Working from home doesn't have to be stressful. In fact, if you have the right gear, it can be delightful. A good desk is essential to this, and if you want the best cheap office desk that's easy on the wallet, the FURINNO Econ Multipurpose Desk is an easy buy. When it comes to budget office desks, this one has it all. It's relatively compact, has plenty of workspace, and has convenient storage options. Thanks to the various colors and finishes FURINNO offers, you can find one that works perfectly with your home decor.

Should you need more room to stay on top of your game, the SHW L-Shaped Home Office Corner Desk is another great choice. This might be overkill for some of you, but for others, the added real estate will be just what you need to work efficiently and productively.

Finally, we want to mention once again the Convenience Concepts Modern Desk. Not only does the desk look great while offering tons of storage, but the fact that you can install it without having to mess with any tools is a dream come true.

Don't forget to consider standing desks as well, which can provide a welcome break and encourage you to spend some time on your feet to get that blood running back to your toes.