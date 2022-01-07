Fan edition

Another strange year, another strange semi-virtual CES has gone by, but this year was more of a return to the years of old with several new smartphone announcements. Samsung, OnePlus, TCL, and even Nokia all announced new smartphones, but none was as good as the Galaxy S21 FE. As the follow-up to one of the best value flagship phones ever, the S21 FE had a lot to live up to.

And for the most part, Samsung nailed it. What's essentially just a Galaxy S21 in a larger, less expensive body, the Galaxy S21 FE barely makes any concessions in order to save customers $100. A $599 price tag would have made it more competitive with the Pixel 6 but, still, few phones will offer the compelling value that Samsung's latest can.

In a nutshell, it's the best value version of the Galaxy S21 you can buy. It ships with Android 12 out of the box, and Samsung's One UI 4 is just as full-featured as with literally any other Galaxy S21 phone. Its cameras are also on-par with the smaller Galaxy S21, offering 30x Space Zoom and great features like Object Eraser and dual video capture modes. It's a real winner that's really easy to recommend.