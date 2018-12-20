Coddle and protect: that's the name of the game. You don't want to have to buy that expensive tablet again, do you? Well, a case is exactly the kind of peace of mind you need to prevent that from becoming an issue. There are many cases available for your Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite. Take a look at the best we've been able to find.
Sophisticated Style
Mignova Folio Case
A good case has to look good, feel good, and maybe even provide a touch of utility, all the while constantly executing its chief assignment — protecting your Galaxy Tab E Lite. Mignova's folio checks all those boxes thanks to its folio design with card slots inside, and also comes with extras like a screen protector and stylus.
Work Related
Fintie Keyboard Case
If you need to get some work done on the road and don't want to lug a laptop around, Fintie's keyboard case might be the better option. It's a folio-style case that'll let you pop your makeshift office up anywhere. And don't worry, the keyboard can be detached for those times you don't need it.
Swivel Around
KIQ Slim Folio Stand
These types of cases are always fun. A built-in swivel mechanic allows you to easily stand your tablet up in either portrait or landscape orientation, whichever you prefer.
Slim Fit
Tessday Slim Standing Shell Case
This bumper case is only concerned with one thing: staying out of your way. Its slim fit ensures the tablet stays as portable as the day you bought it. Do some clever folding and you can prop it up at 2 different angles.
Bold & Tough
Venoro Heavy Duty Case
Venoro's three-layer design combines silicone innards with a hard outer shell to minimize the force that reaches your tablet on impact. There's a kickstand out back that works for both portrait and landscape usage.
Newage Notebook
Leafbook Slim Cover
Everyone treats tablets like the notebook of old. This case by Leafbook pays homage to that trend. You can get the case in a few other cool designs, too.
Two-Tone
Hocase Rugged Case
This rugged case doesn't have a kickstand, but it might turn some heads. These feature some striking two-tone designs. There are 8 to choose from, so go wild.
Child Proof
BMOUO Kids' Case
If you have kids who'll be using the Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite, this case is a must. It'sa little wieldy, but it'll take a beating so your tablet doesn't have to. It has a built-in handle perfect for traveling too.
There's something here for every type of user. These Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite cases have all been really popular with those who bought them. We'd recommend the Mignova folio case for most people, however there are reasons to consider every single case on this list. Do your research and determine which is right for you!
