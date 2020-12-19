Best Car Chargers for Google Pixel 5 Android Central 2020

When on the road, keeping your phone powered is essential, and having one of the best car chargers for the Pixel 5 is step number one for being prepared for what may come on the journey. If you already have a good phone mount for your car, then you'll want a proper wired charger. However, if going completely wire-free sounds good, then you'll want to be sure you get one of the best wireless car chargers and mounts to keep your Pixel 5 charged and in view for directions. Just be sure to keep your eyes on the road as best you can for safety.

Transportation power-ups

Google's Pixel 5 ushered in one of the largest batteries found in a Pixel device. At 4,080mAh, it's a good size for a smaller phone, and if not using the full 18W Power Delivery charging speeds the Pixel 5 is capable of, it can take a while to get topped off.

While all of these car chargers on this list are going to give you the speed you need to get your phone charged up quickly on the road, the Anker 48W PowerDrive+ III Duo Car Charger is the champ here. Anker has a pedigree of making very high-quality charging accessories, and this car charger brings that in its 18W PD port and 30W PD ports to ensure you can power even your mos power-hungry devices without a car.

If you want to pick up a car charger and mount in one or upgrade an existing one, the Bolt Car Mount and Qi Fast Wireless Charger with Auto Sense Locking is just the ticket. The Bolt has a max output of 15W wirelessly, which perfectly lines up with the Pixel 5. This mount also has a nice feature of automatically opening and closing its locking arms to secure your phone, so you don't have to fuss with that part while trying to get on the road.