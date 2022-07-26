Best car chargers 2022

Whether you're making an all-day road trip or just your normal half-hour commute, the car is the perfect place to top off your shiny, new Android phone. After all, your phone should be stationary in a car mount for Android Auto or stowed away so you're not tempted to use it while driving. Car chargers come in many styles and shapes, but with the advent of USB-C Power Delivery charging, we now have a widely used standard that can be used for charging a phone or even laptops off the same port. Here are the best car chargers to replenish your battery on the road.

Anker 49.5W PowerDrive Speed+ 2 Car Adapter Futureproof charging This charger features a 30W USB-C Power Delivery port that can charge the best Chromebooks decently or charge most phones at top speed and a USB-A port to charge older phones and accessories. Anker's build quality also means this charger might outlive your car. View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 Go wireless Who wants to plug in and unplug every single time they get in the car? No one with wireless charging! iOttie's second-gen wireless car charger supports EPP, so whether you have a Samsung, Pixel, or any other phone, you'll get good charging speeds with this mount. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Elecjet 63W Total PD PPS Car Charger Best for Samsung Samsung's latest phones require a standard within Power Delivery called Programmable Power Supply (PPS) to charge at its highest speeds. This means that Elecjet's charger is one of the only ones to support Samsung's top speeds in the car, and it's good for laptops, too. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Ainope 42W Super Mini Car Charger Low profile, high speeds Ainope's super-small charger will sit practically flush with your car's outlet, but it's also very adaptable. You can use the USB-C port to charge at up to max 24W speeds, or you can charge at up to 18W with the USB-A port. When both ports are used, you get 18W total. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Hussell Aluminum Car Charger with Dual USB Ports Charge both at once If you need to charge two phones at top speed, then Hussell has a great option for you. This charger has dual USB A ports and incorporates Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology. Its aluminum body is sure to make for a long-lasting and lightweight charging accessory on your travels. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) ZeeHoo 15W Wireless Car Charger Automatically awesome Tension-spring clamps are SO 2013, so ZeeHoo's wireless car charger uses motorized clamps instead to keep your phone perfectly in place. While this charger says it's 15W, that's only for LG phones; Samsung phones will charge at 10W, and other Android phones charge at 5W. Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Anker PowerDrive+ III Duo 48W Car Charger USB-C all the way While USB-C is the port almost all of your tech will be using going forward, there are very few car chargers on sale right now with two USB-C ports. Thankfully, this Anker one sports a 30W port for charging more powerful devices and 18W for charging your phone. Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Ailkin Dual Port Car Charger Back to basics If you're looking for a filthy cheap buy to charge on the go, this charger will do just the job. This Ailkin fast car charger comes in a pack of two. It has two USB A ports with charging speeds of between 17W and 24W. Not the fastest charging in the world, but it gets the job done for a few bucks of spare change. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) MANINAM Metal Adaptive USB-C Car Charger For laptops and beyond Like the Elecjet, this charger supports PPS for fast-charging Samsung phones like the Galaxy S22, but that port can also reach 55W for PPS-supported laptops. There's also an 18W USB-A port for topping off your phone simultaneously. View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Power Delivery makes the best car chargers better

USB-C Power Delivery is five kinds of awesome, with the best being that it can charge a wider variety of devices at a wider range of speeds. If you want to charge a laptop in your car — hey, it happens more often than you'd think — then you can go overboard with the MANINAM Metal Adaptive USB-C Car Charger and its 45W PD output, but if you'd rather stick with a more well-known brand, Anker's got you covered with the PowerDrive Speed+ 2 with its 30W PD output.

If your phone has Qi charging, you should really consider grabbing a Qi car charger. Not having to plug and unplug every single time you get in the car is nice, especially during an afternoon of errands. There are other Qi charging mounts out there, but iOttie's Easy One Touch Wireless 2 is available in three modes: a dash mount, a CD slot mount, or an AC vent mount, so you can grab the type that's best for you. If you live in a warm locale, I definitely suggest the vent model so that your AC can help keep things cool in the summer since Qi charging tends to gather a little heat.

The iOttie is also one of the few car mounts that support EPP and is Made for Pixel, so we know it'll work with the Pixel 6 series.

Why cables matter even more in the car

You'll notice that many of these chargers — especially the chargers that boast PPS support for the best Samsung phones — will have pockets of reviews claiming that they don't work while most say that they do. What gives? Well, the problem isn't with the charger itself: it lies with the cable!

See, cables are rated to support certain speeds and certain specs. For PPS, you need an e-marked cable that supports 5A charging, but most USB-C cables are only rated for 3A (60W) charging. This is further compounded by the fact that a cable sitting in a hot car every afternoon all summer can cause the cable to degrade over time, so you need to grab yourself the best USB-C cables you can. If you're getting one of the PPS-rated car chargers, manufacturers usually ship a compatible cable in the box, but if they don't, or you break it, look for a 100W Power Delivery cable.

Also, consider cable length: the longer a cable is, the more chance there is snagging on something or getting caught under a seat or around a shifter. So while I love long USB-C cables when traveling, I try to stick to 3ft cables or shorter in the car. That gives you wiggle room for letting passengers use the phone while you drive while keeping things relatively tidy.