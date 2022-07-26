Best car chargers 2022
By Namerah Saud Fatmi Contributions from Ara Wagoner published
On the road with plenty of juice.
Whether you're making an all-day road trip or just your normal half-hour commute, the car is the perfect place to top off your shiny, new Android phone. After all, your phone should be stationary in a car mount for Android Auto or stowed away so you're not tempted to use it while driving. Car chargers come in many styles and shapes, but with the advent of USB-C Power Delivery charging, we now have a widely used standard that can be used for charging a phone or even laptops off the same port. Here are the best car chargers to replenish your battery on the road.
Anker 49.5W PowerDrive Speed+ 2 Car Adapter
Futureproof charging
This charger features a 30W USB-C Power Delivery port that can charge the best Chromebooks decently or charge most phones at top speed and a USB-A port to charge older phones and accessories. Anker's build quality also means this charger might outlive your car.
iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2
Go wireless
Who wants to plug in and unplug every single time they get in the car? No one with wireless charging! iOttie's second-gen wireless car charger supports EPP, so whether you have a Samsung, Pixel, or any other phone, you'll get good charging speeds with this mount.
Elecjet 63W Total PD PPS Car Charger
Best for Samsung
Samsung's latest phones require a standard within Power Delivery called Programmable Power Supply (PPS) to charge at its highest speeds. This means that Elecjet's charger is one of the only ones to support Samsung's top speeds in the car, and it's good for laptops, too.
Ainope 42W Super Mini Car Charger
Low profile, high speeds
Ainope's super-small charger will sit practically flush with your car's outlet, but it's also very adaptable. You can use the USB-C port to charge at up to max 24W speeds, or you can charge at up to 18W with the USB-A port. When both ports are used, you get 18W total.
Hussell Aluminum Car Charger with Dual USB Ports
Charge both at once
If you need to charge two phones at top speed, then Hussell has a great option for you. This charger has dual USB A ports and incorporates Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology. Its aluminum body is sure to make for a long-lasting and lightweight charging accessory on your travels.
ZeeHoo 15W Wireless Car Charger
Automatically awesome
Tension-spring clamps are SO 2013, so ZeeHoo's wireless car charger uses motorized clamps instead to keep your phone perfectly in place. While this charger says it's 15W, that's only for LG phones; Samsung phones will charge at 10W, and other Android phones charge at 5W.
Anker PowerDrive+ III Duo 48W Car Charger
USB-C all the way
While USB-C is the port almost all of your tech will be using going forward, there are very few car chargers on sale right now with two USB-C ports. Thankfully, this Anker one sports a 30W port for charging more powerful devices and 18W for charging your phone.
Ailkin Dual Port Car Charger
Back to basics
If you're looking for a filthy cheap buy to charge on the go, this charger will do just the job. This Ailkin fast car charger comes in a pack of two. It has two USB A ports with charging speeds of between 17W and 24W. Not the fastest charging in the world, but it gets the job done for a few bucks of spare change.
MANINAM Metal Adaptive USB-C Car Charger
For laptops and beyond
Like the Elecjet, this charger supports PPS for fast-charging Samsung phones like the Galaxy S22, but that port can also reach 55W for PPS-supported laptops. There's also an 18W USB-A port for topping off your phone simultaneously.
Power Delivery makes the best car chargers better
USB-C Power Delivery is five kinds of awesome, with the best being that it can charge a wider variety of devices at a wider range of speeds. If you want to charge a laptop in your car — hey, it happens more often than you'd think — then you can go overboard with the MANINAM Metal Adaptive USB-C Car Charger and its 45W PD output, but if you'd rather stick with a more well-known brand, Anker's got you covered with the PowerDrive Speed+ 2 with its 30W PD output.
If your phone has Qi charging, you should really consider grabbing a Qi car charger. Not having to plug and unplug every single time you get in the car is nice, especially during an afternoon of errands. There are other Qi charging mounts out there, but iOttie's Easy One Touch Wireless 2 is available in three modes: a dash mount, a CD slot mount, or an AC vent mount, so you can grab the type that's best for you. If you live in a warm locale, I definitely suggest the vent model so that your AC can help keep things cool in the summer since Qi charging tends to gather a little heat.
The iOttie is also one of the few car mounts that support EPP and is Made for Pixel, so we know it'll work with the Pixel 6 series.
Why cables matter even more in the car
You'll notice that many of these chargers — especially the chargers that boast PPS support for the best Samsung phones — will have pockets of reviews claiming that they don't work while most say that they do. What gives? Well, the problem isn't with the charger itself: it lies with the cable!
See, cables are rated to support certain speeds and certain specs. For PPS, you need an e-marked cable that supports 5A charging, but most USB-C cables are only rated for 3A (60W) charging. This is further compounded by the fact that a cable sitting in a hot car every afternoon all summer can cause the cable to degrade over time, so you need to grab yourself the best USB-C cables you can. If you're getting one of the PPS-rated car chargers, manufacturers usually ship a compatible cable in the box, but if they don't, or you break it, look for a 100W Power Delivery cable.
Also, consider cable length: the longer a cable is, the more chance there is snagging on something or getting caught under a seat or around a shifter. So while I love long USB-C cables when traveling, I try to stick to 3ft cables or shorter in the car. That gives you wiggle room for letting passengers use the phone while you drive while keeping things relatively tidy.
Namerah Saud Fatmi is a freelance writer for Android Central. She has a passion for all things tech & gaming and has been an honorary Goodreads librarian since 2011. When she isn't writing, she can be found chasing stray cats and dogs in the streets of Dhaka or slaying dragons in the land of Skyrim. You can reach her on Twitter @NamerahS.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.