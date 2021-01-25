The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum mechanical gaming keyboard is one of the most advanced mechanical keyboards around, and right now it's down to just $109.99 at Best Buy. That's a match for one of its best prices ever. The black version of the same keyboard is $160 on Amazon, Neither retailer has sold the K95 for less than today's price before, and you can still find it going for as much as $200 at other retailers like Adorama.

This sale is part of Best Buy's deals of the day, so the price won't last long. The sale actually includes another piece of Corsair gear, just in case you're looking to round out your battle station's equipment. The Corsair HS60 Pro wired gaming headset is down to $44.99 from $70 through the end of the day.

Customize Everything Corsair K95 RGB Platinum mechanical gaming keyboard gunmetal Full keyboard with six one-touch hot keys for instant access to internet, email, volume controls, and more. Uses Cherry MX Speed mechanical switches. Has 18 programmable G keys and USB passthrough ports. Comes with palm rest, too. $109.99 $160.00 $50 off See at Best Buy

The Corsair K95 mechanical keyboard is built to last you forever and comes with an aircraft-grade anodized brushed aluminum frame that's super durable. If you use your computer a lot or game heavily, you want a keyboard that isn't going to give under the pressure. It also uses Cherry MX Speed mechanical switches, which are some of the fastest switches made and have super durable gold contacts. The faster switches give you improved performance and precise timing. The keyboard also has full-key rollover and 100% anti-ghosting so you'll never lose a keystroke no matter how fast you type.

It also comes with six programmable G keys on the side that let you set in-game macros. You can customize the macros to perform a single keystroke or complex functions and multi-key combos. You can also program the lighting with dyanmic multi-color per key backlighting. Adjust each key's color and brightness level. Control 19 zones on the top edge light bar and set dramatic animations. Plus, with 8MB of onboard profile storage you can save three profiles with all your custom macros and lighting. Use these wherever you go as long as it's on a Windows PC.