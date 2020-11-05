Fall and winter are upon us now, and people tend to stay inside a lot more during these times. The major holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas are times to gather around the dining room table with family and friends. Plus, with certain mean ole viruses running around, a lot of us aren't leaving the house much anyway. All-in-all what this adds up to is a lot more crap around the house. With all the Black Friday sales going on right now, you might want to think about picking up a vacuum cleaner so you can clean up the place you're spending more and more of your time in.

The great thing about vacuum cleaners is that there are a lot of them. You get a wide variety of brands and a lot of different features. The prices can very from the super affordable to the absurd. You might even consider a smart robot vacuum to help out with all the day-to-day messes.

Shop some of Black Friday's best deals from around the web NOW!

We've got all the best Black Friday deals on vacuum cleaners right here. Keep in mind some of these deals may not be live yet but will be at some point over the next month.

Best Black Friday Vacuum Deals

Shark Naviator light upright vacuum | $187 off

The Macy's Black Friday sale starts on Nov. 16. This is one of the better price drops in the entire ad, so you'll want to grab it quick when it goes live. The Shark Navigator is great for pets and comes with an upholstery brush. Has a motorized brush roll that can be turned off for bare floors and technology that ensures it never loses suction even as the power dies.

$79.99 at Macy's

Tineco A10 Dash cordless vacuum | $50 off

This deal is part of Walmart's Nov. 11 Black Friday sale. It's an online sale that will go live at 7 p.m. Eastern on that day. If you need something lightweight, cordless, bagless, and super maneuverable that can help with those quiick messes this is your vacuum. It lasts up to 25 minutes at a time and can work on hard floors and carpets.

$99 at Walmart

Hoover WindTunnel 2 pet upright vacuum cleaner | $40 off

Live now. Switch easily between carpet and hard floor with this vacuum and its on/off brush roll. It also has a 25-foot power cord that easily retracts in seconds so you can use this vacuum easily and put it away just as easily. It also has an odor-absorbing HEPA filter to both eliminate allergens and pet odors.

$119 at Home Depot

Shark Navigator lift-away deluxe vacuum | $50 off

Live now. The Shark Navigator is designed with a detachable pod for above-floor cleaning. It includes a HEPA filter and anti-allergen complete seal technology for people impacted especially hard by dust and mites and things like that that get your nose itching. It's easy to control with swivel steering and improved maneuverability as well.

$129 at Home Depot

Shark Rocket Pro cordless stick vacuum | $110 off

This deal is part of Walmart's Nov. 11 Black Friday sale. It's an online sale that will go live at 7 p.m. Eastern on that day. This great cordless vacuum can last for up to 40 minutes. It has powerful suction that makes it great for all kinds of dirt and debris, including pet hair. The self-cleaning brushroll makes it great to use, too.

$139 at Walmart

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe deep carpet cleaner | $60 off

This deal is currently not live and not even available at Best Buy. It will go live on Nov. 16 for My Best Buy members (a free program to sign up for) and for everyone else on Nov. 22. This isn't exactly a regular vacuum, but you might need it if you deal with some really plush carpet and some really clumsy people. Can clean much deeper and get out stubborn dirt. Includes a two-tank system for clean water and solution.

$149.99 at Best Buy

There are a ton of vacuums from all the major retailers. Obviously Shark and Hoover are two of the biggest names you're going to see. For good reason, too, since they make great vacuums. You'll definitely have to find the one that works best for you. Keep track of all the Black Friday sales and follow Thrifter on Twitter for the latest and greatest deals.

More Black Friday deals:

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.