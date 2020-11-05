Fall and winter are upon us now, and people tend to stay inside a lot more during these times. The major holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas are times to gather around the dining room table with family and friends. Plus, with certain mean ole viruses running around, a lot of us aren't leaving the house much anyway. All-in-all what this adds up to is a lot more crap around the house. With all the Black Friday sales going on right now, you might want to think about picking up a vacuum cleaner so you can clean up the place you're spending more and more of your time in.
The great thing about vacuum cleaners is that there are a lot of them. You get a wide variety of brands and a lot of different features. The prices can very from the super affordable to the absurd. You might even consider a smart robot vacuum to help out with all the day-to-day messes.
We've got all the best Black Friday deals on vacuum cleaners right here. Keep in mind some of these deals may not be live yet but will be at some point over the next month.
Best Black Friday Vacuum Deals
- : Shark Naviator light upright vacuum | $187 off
- : Hoover WindTunnel 2 pet upright vacuum cleaner | $40 off
- : Shark Navigator lift-away deluxe vacuum | $50 off
- : Shark Rocket Pro cordless stick vacuum | $110 off
- : Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe deep carpet cleaner | $60 off
Tineco A10 Dash cordless vacuum | $50 off
This deal is part of Walmart's Nov. 11 Black Friday sale. It's an online sale that will go live at 7 p.m. Eastern on that day. If you need something lightweight, cordless, bagless, and super maneuverable that can help with those quiick messes this is your vacuum. It lasts up to 25 minutes at a time and can work on hard floors and carpets.
Hoover WindTunnel 2 pet upright vacuum cleaner | $40 off
Live now. Switch easily between carpet and hard floor with this vacuum and its on/off brush roll. It also has a 25-foot power cord that easily retracts in seconds so you can use this vacuum easily and put it away just as easily. It also has an odor-absorbing HEPA filter to both eliminate allergens and pet odors.
Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe deep carpet cleaner | $60 off
This deal is currently not live and not even available at Best Buy. It will go live on Nov. 16 for My Best Buy members (a free program to sign up for) and for everyone else on Nov. 22. This isn't exactly a regular vacuum, but you might need it if you deal with some really plush carpet and some really clumsy people. Can clean much deeper and get out stubborn dirt. Includes a two-tank system for clean water and solution.
There are a ton of vacuums from all the major retailers. Obviously Shark and Hoover are two of the biggest names you're going to see. For good reason, too, since they make great vacuums. You'll definitely have to find the one that works best for you. Keep track of all the Black Friday sales and follow Thrifter on Twitter for the latest and greatest deals.
