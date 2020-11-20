Black Friday is almost here so get your wallets and credit card ready. The capitalist holiday saves us hundreds of dollars each year, so it's hard to complain. With the pandemic going on things will be a bit different as most people do their shopping online, but that doesn't mean there won't be plenty of deals to take advantage of.
Whether you're looking for PS5, video games, or accessories, you'll find your favorite retailers offering steep discounts. If you were holding off buying any games before the holidays, now's your chance to take the plunge. Be sure to keep an eye out for BOGO deals and for when the PS5 and its accessories come in stock at various stores. Walmart, in particular, will have the PS5 in-stock starting on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET.
PlayStation Store Gift Card
A PlayStation Store Gift Card is the perfect thing to pick up on Black Friday for the holiday season. Whether you're giving it to someone on PS4 or PS5 (or just using it for yourself, no judgment here) there are thousands of games and apps to choose from. When you don't know what to give someone but you know they play video games, this is it.
Best Black Friday PS5 Deals
It's unlikely that the PS5 will go on sale for Black Friday, but stores like Walmart and other retailers will be getting more stock around that time. The console sells out lightning fast as soon as it goes in-stock, so you'll want to keep an extra close eye online and have your credit card handy. You can choose from the standard PS5 console or the PS5 Digital Edition for $100 less.
PlayStation 5 | $499
Sony's PS5 is finally here, featuring a 4K Blu-ray drive, lightning-fast SSD, 10.28 teraflop GPU, and a powerful CPU ready to deliver the best possible games. Complete with a line of accessories, including the amazing DualSense controller, now's the time to jump into next-gen gaming. Play the very best PlayStation exclusives like Horizon Forbidden West and the God of War sequel on PS5.
PS5 Digital Edition | $399
Not to be left out, the PS5 Digital Edition boats the exact same specs as the standard PS5 minus the 4K UHD Blu-ray drive. This is for fans who've gone all-in on digital media and want to leave physical discs in the past. And because it has the same specs as its counterpart, you're not sacrificing graphics or performance in any of your games with a package that's $100 less.
Best Black Friday PS5 Game Deals
While the PS5 may not go on sale for Black Friday, its games probably will. There are some fantastic PS5 games available already and even more to preorder ahead of release in the coming months. If you don't find newer games going on sale too often, you should take advantage of any BOGO deals to get a discount or free game thrown in.
Demon's Souls | Starting at $70
The iconic title that ushered in an era of Souls-like games has been remade for PS5. Demon's Souls' challenging gameplay remains for those needing to git gud, with updated graphics and ray tracing. Make sure your PS Plus subscription is active because multiplayer has returned, letting you team up with allies to fight its monstrous threats.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Starting at $50
Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a fantastic launch title on PS5, swinging onto the platform with style and grace. After an energy corporation threatens Harlem, Miles takes up the Spider-Man mantle while Peter is away to save the city he loves. Get ready for more action, adventure, and a whole lot of fun.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla | Starting at $50
Fight for glory and a new home in this epic Viking saga. Assassin's Creed Valhalla takes us to the Dark Ages of England. You play as Eivor, leader of the Raven Clan from Norway, who sails to the Anglo-Saxon country after years of war have ravaged their home. Once there, you'll become embroiled in the age-old Templar vs Assassin conflict.
Immortals Fenyx Rising | Starting at $60
Immortals Fenyx Rising blends elements of Assassin's Creed Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to create an action-packed adventure. When Typhon escapes Tartarus and plans to exact revenge on the gods, it's up to you to save the land from him and his evil minions. With the gods' blessings and powers at your disposal, you should be up to the task.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War | Starting at $70
Call of Duty: Blacks Ops Cold War takes us to the 1980s in this thriller. As part of a secret mission, President Ronald Reagan tasks you to find and eliminate a Soviet spy known as Perseus. The future of the world and its history rests in your hands. And of course multiplayer will have zombies, because what's historical accuracy?
Far Cry 6 | Starting at $60
Far Cry 6 stars Giancarlo Esposito as a ruthless dictator teaching his son the ropes of ruling. As a guerilla fighter, it's up to players to topple his regime on the fictional Caribbean island of Yara, inspired by Cuba. Though it was delayed, it should still release in 2021 for PS5.
Sackboy: A Big Adventure | Starting at $60
Sackboy is back and better than ever in his next Big Adventure. This LittleBigPlanet spin-off features 3D platforming as opposed to the series' previous 2.5D style. It's fun for all ages and comes highly recommended by those who've played it.
NBA 2K21 | Starting at $70
NBA 2K21 is the latest entry in the popular basketball series. This installment features 12 WNBA teams and 67 classic teams in addition to the regular league.
Watch Dogs Legion | Starting at $60
Ubisoft takes us across the pond in Watch Dogs Legion to a post-Brexit U.K. where a surveillance state has risen up. Help DedSec recruit members and play as any character you see walking throughout thy world. It's an ambitious feature that Ubisoft managed to pull off quite well.
Bugsnax | $25 at PlayStation
They're part bug, part snack, and entirely delicious (yeah, you read that right). Journey to Snaktooth Island to document these creepy and adorable little creatures and feed the residents. Yes, you catch these creatures and feed them to people because nothing is sacred anymore.
Best Black Friday PS4 and PS5 Accessories Deals
Looking for a great PS5 headset to improve your audio? Maybe a hard drive to store your PS4 games or another controller for you shiny new PS5? Look no further. Plenty of stores will have these accessories and more for sale on Black Friday. Browse around and you find some accessories you wouldn't have thought to get at first. Because Sony hasn't unveiled which SSD cards will be compatible with PS5 yet, you do not want to buy an SSD for your PS5 right now.
PlayStation Plus 12-month | Starting at $45
PlayStation Plus is your ticket to online multiplayer, free games, Share Play, exclusive deals, and a whole lot more. Pick up a 12-month membership today to start saving on your favorite games. PS5 members even get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection.
PlayStation Plus 3-month | Starting at $25
Not keen on getting a full year's worth of PlayStation Plus? That's alright because you can buy a three-month membership to try it out and see how you like it. Trust me, once you access those free games and discounts, you won't go back.
PlayStation Plus 1-month | Starting at $10
Maybe you just need PlayStation Plus for one month for whatever reason, that's fine too. You're still getting all of the benefits PlayStation Plus offers no matter how long you sign up for. And if you like it, you can always extend your membership after.
DualSense | Starting at $70
Sony's DualSense controller is as groundbreaking as everyone claimed, with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that provide a next-gen immersive experience not found with any other controller. Use the Create button for sharing those experiences with the world.
PULSE 3D Wireless Headset | Starting at $100
Sony's PULSE 3D wireless headset was designed to take full advantage of the PS5's Tempest 3D AudioTech for greater spatial awareness and clearer directional sounds. Compared to other wireless headsets, it's pretty affordable, and it features 12 hours of battery life and dual hidden microphones.
DualSense Charging Station | Starting at $30
The DualSense Charging Station lets you charge two DualSense controllers at once, freeing up those coveted USB ports on the PS5. It's another cheap accessory that every PS5 owner should have if they charge their controllers frequently or have more than one.
PS5 HD Camera | Starting at $60
A new HD camera has been released with the PS5 that delivers 1080p resolution capture, dual wide-angle lenses, a built-in stand, and background removal tools. This is the perfect companion for all of your game streaming.
PS5 Media Remote | Starting at $30
The PS5 does more than just play amazing games (I know, heresy). There's a dedicated media section now for you to browse your favorite entertainment apps. The remote allows you to do this with ease, and it comes with dedicated buttons for Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, and Spotify.
DualShock 4 | Starting at $60
You can never go wrong with an extra controller on hand. Whether you want to play local co-op or just want a fancy new color other than black, you should pick up a DualShock 4.
Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro | Starting at $135
This officially licensed PS4 controller is fully customizable with interchangeable thumbsticks and more. It sports rubber grips, smart LED indicators, built-in mic controls, and four shortcut buttons on the back.
SteelSeries Pro + GameDAC | Starting at $250
Looking for a wireless headset? It doesn't get much better than the SteelSeries Arctic Pro and its accompanying GameDAC for premium grade audio. Providing the perfect balance between comfort, audio quality, and price, you won't regret this purchase.
SteelSeries Arctis 7P | Starting at $150
With 24 hours of battery life and 3D audio support designed to work with the PlayStation 5, the Arctis 7P is another fine headset from SteelSeries. You don't need to shell out hundreds of dollars for great audio quality and comfort.
HyperX Cloud Stinger Core | Starting at $50
Those looking for a more affordable headset will probably want to go wired, but there are plenty of options to choose from. The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core is a quality choice, though this model doesn't support 7.1 virtual surround sound.
Razer Thresher Wireless | Starting at $130
Another top-of-the-line offering from Razer, its Thresher headset delivers crystal clear audio in a comfortable form factor, even though it doesn't support 7.1 surround sound. You can use it wirelessly or through a wired connection with a 3.5mm jack.
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless | Starting at $100
Turtle Beach is another brand that people go to for quality audio peripherals. This Stealth 600 headset is compatible with PS5 and PS4, boasting a 15-hour battery life so you don't need to keep charging it constantly and can keep playing uninterrupted.
Logitech Dual-Motor G29 Racing Wheel | Starting at $250
Hardcore racing fans should definitely consider picking up a racing wheel to up their game. This Logitech model provides dual-motor feedback with solid steel ball bearings and stainless steel shifter and pedals built to last.
Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas 4 | Starting at $80
Thrustmaster makes some of the best hotas controllers in the business for flight sims. This one was specifically built for PS4 and features a share button to share your content with the masses. Given the brand name, you know it's reliable.
WD 2TB Elements Portable Hard Drive | Starting at $60
Let's face it, the 1TB hard drive in a PS4 usually isn't enough given the size of games today. One game can easily take up 100GB. Instead of deleting games off of your hard drive, just pick up some extra storage. It's portable and easy to connect.
WD Elements 4TB Portable Hard Drive | Starting at $90
If 2TB just doesn't cut it, you'll want to upgrade to a 4TB hard drive. Again, Western Digital offers a portable external hard drive that connects directly to your PS4 and works like a charm. I can attest to it personally.
Seagate 2TB External Hard Drive | Starting at $80
This Seagate Hard Drive is officially licensed to work with PS4, so you know you shouldn't have any problems with it. It's another trusted brand that comes with a three-year limited warranty. 2TB should be plenty of extra space depending on your needs.
Bejoy DualSense Charging Station | Starting at $20
It's not the official charging station for the DualSense, but it's out there if you want a third-party option for a little cheaper. It has an LED display to indicate when controllers are completely charged and supports charging two controllers at once.
Beboncool PS4 Cooling Stand w/ Charging Station | Starting at $28
The PS4 can get hot. You know it. I know. Your neighbor probably knows it when its fan starts sounding like a jet engine. Keep it cool with a cooling stand. What's better is that this one comes with a charging station for your controllers and storage for up to 16 games.
PowerA DualShock 4 Charging Station | Starting at $15
DualShock 4 controller batteries are... not great. Instead of getting that old USB cable out and charging it through a wired connection, grab a charging station and just leave it there between gaming sessions. Problem solved.
Beboncool DualShock 4 Charging Station | Starting at $15
Again, you've likely noticed how terrible the batteries are in any of your DualShock controllers. Beboncool offers a charging station to charge two of your controllers at once, and there's an LED indicator on the front so you know when charging is complete. Thanks to a free coupon, you save 20% on your purchase.
DualShock 4 Phone Clip | Starting at $12
A lot of us play games on the go nowadays, and touch controls on mobile can be abysmal. That's where a phone clip comes in. Just attach it to your DualShock and you can play wherever you want with little effort. It can be yours for less thanks to the 20% coupon.
Best Black Friday PS4 Game Deals
You can find some of the best games on PS4. Sony prides itself in its first-party portfolio with exclusives like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, The Last of Us, and more. With phenomenal third-party games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Borderlands 3, you'll always have something new to play.
Cyberpunk 2077 | Starting at $50
Cyberpunk 2077 is by far one of the most highly anticipated games in years, even though it got delayed into December. From the acclaimed developer of The Witcher series, we'll be taking part in a new cyberpunk adventure set in the fictional Night City. This could be an early contender for game of the decade if it lives up to expectations.
God of War | Starting at $18
God of War does just about everything right. Killer gameplay, memorable characters, amazing cutscenes, an outstanding story — it's hard to nail just one aspect, but it manages to do it all. Inspired by Norse mythology, this installment in the series sees Kratos and his son travel across the Nine Realms.
Ghost of Tsushima | Starting at $60
Ghost of Tsushima is a wonderful action/adventure game set during the Mongolian invasion of Japan. As Jin Sakai struggles with his samurai training and his belief that he must protect the island at any cost, he'll make many friends (and enemies) along his journey.
The Last of Us Part 2 | Starting at $60
Controversial is one word to describe The Last of Us Part 2, but there's no denying its polish. If you haven't been spoiled or can get past some story elements you may not agree with, it's one of the best games to come out in years. Naughty Dog always puts its characters first, and this game is no different.
Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition | Starting at $17
With Horizon Forbidden West on the, well, horizon, it's the perfect time to play its predecessor. Horizon Zero Dawn tells of a world where new meets old, and mechanical beasts roam the land as society has transformed into more primitive tribes. When the machines start to become corrupted, you'll need to find out why.
Red Dead Redemption 2 | Starting at $37
Rootin' shootin' lootin' tootin'. Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of Rockstar's most ambitious games to date, blowing Grand Theft Auto out of the water in terms of sheer scope. As the Old West is dying out and cowboys are arrested as outlaws, you'll play as Arthur Morgan as he fights for his way of life.
Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition | Starting at $30
Borderlands 3 is a hell of a good time, and it's even better with friends. Join up with three others or play it solo to save the galaxy from a couple of evil influencer twins. Yes, I'm serious. Did I mention it also has like a billion guns? Guns that talk, guns that fire lava — you name it. Now go shoot and loot.
The Witcher 3: Complete Edition | Starting at $25
CD Projekt RED is gearing up for Cyberpunk 2077, but anyone into fantasy needs to give The Witcher 3 a shot. This set the bar for what RPGs could and should be, crafting an intricate tale of politics, magic, war, and love. There's also a scene where someone has sex on a stuffed unicorn, which is... something.
Star Wars Squadrons | Starting at $25
Star Wars Squadrons takes us back to a galaxy far, far away and has players earn their wings as pilots across the Galactic Empire and the New Republic after the events of Return of the Jedi. Better yet, it can be played entirely in VR for a next-level immersive experience.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake | Starting at $45
One of the greatest games to ever release was immaculately remade for PlayStation 4. Final Fantasy 7 Remake faithfully recreates the iconic experience while modernizing the gameplay for new audiences. There's something for everyone to enjoy here, and there'll only be more to come in the future. This is only part one.
Best Black Friday PS4 Deals
Ever since the start of the pandemic, it's been harder to get ahold of video game consoles, including the PS4 and PS4 Pro. While some retailers appear to have them in stock right now — and thankfully not price gouged as they have been — there's no guarantee it will last. If you're not looking to upgrade to a PS5 this holiday and just want a PS4, please don't spend more than $400 on the Pro and $300 for a PS4 Slim. Should they go on sale, the stock will go fast.
The PS4 Pro is undoubtedly the best PS4 console on the market right now. With the PS5 now out, a lot of people will finally be upgrading to older hardware as the prices drop. If you want to play the best Sony games without breaking the bank, the PS4 Pro is the way to go. For anyone looking to save a little money, try out the PS4 Slim.
PlayStation 4 Pro | Starting at $400
The PS4 Pro boasts a 4.2 TFLOP GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. With the capability of rendering 4K graphics and delivering games at 60 FPS — though not always at the same time — it's the perfect console if you're taking the plunge and finally upgrading now that the PS5 is out.
PlayStation 4 | Starting at $300
The PS4 still has a lot of life left in it with Sony pledging to release games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West on it. With exclusives like Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II, and God of War, it's a great place to play.
Best Black Friday PlayStation VR Deals
They always say that virtual reality is the future, and PSVR has only gotten better and better with age. The PS5 may not have released with a new PSVR 2 headset, but the old PSVR headset will work just fine. For anyone looking to play some bleeding-edge technology — and put up with some growing pains — virtual reality is for you. Sony offers several great PSVR exclusives.
PlayStation VR - Marvel's Iron Man Bundle | $350 at Amazon
Iron Man for PSVR is just about the closest you'll probably ever come to stepping into the iconic suit. Any Marvel fans and VR enthusiasts should definitely check this one out as it features an original story inspired by the comics.
Best Black Friday PS4 and PS5 Bundle Deals
A console is practically useless without any games to play, and that's why bundles are sometimes the best value. You'll get a PS4 and a few games in one convenient package, usually for less than what you'd pay for everything separately. While Sony's discontinued a lot of its older console bundles, there are still a few worth noting that don't cost exorbitant amounts of money.
As for PS5, you'll be hard-pressed to find any bundles going around, but there have been listings pop up from time to time. Just be prepared to spend well over $600 or $700 for these. They won't be going on sale.
PlayStation 4 Slim - Marvel's Spider-Man Bundle | Starting at $400
Marvel's Spider-Man is easily one of the best superhero games, and it's available exclusively on PS4 (and soon PS5). Not only is it a fantastic Spider-Man story, but it does Peter Parker justice, too, in an experience you won't want to miss. This is the perfect chance to get caught up before Miles Morales drops.
PlayStation 4 Slim - Only On PlayStation Bundle | Starting at $385
PlayStation boasts some of the best exclusives, and you can get your hands on three of the most popular with this PS4 Slim - Only on PlayStation bundle. It includes the 1TB console along with The Last of Us Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition. If you haven't played any of these games yet, now's the time.
PS5 Exclusive Titles Bundle | Starting at $850
It's a ton of money if you can find it in-stock, but it's also probably the best starter kit for PS5 out there. You get two DualSense controllers, 12 months of PS Plus, a Razer Kraken headset, Demon's Souls, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
PS5 EDigital Edition Accessories Bundle | Starting at $690
This bundle comes with the PS5 Digital Edition and a 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription, two DualSense controllers, an HD camera, and a $100 PlayStation Store gift card good for any game or app on the store.
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals
Not a PlayStation fan? That's okay. Black Friday also has a ton of deals on your favorite Nintendo Switch consoles, games, and accessories. Whatever you're looking for, you're sure to find it — likely at a steep discount, too.
Nintendo Switch Lite | Starting at $199
The pandemic has made the Nintendo Switch Lite a coveted and hard-to-come-by console. If you have the opportunity to buy it, you should do so ASAP. It may not be able to connect to your TV with a dock like the regular Switch can, but it still plays the same games and comes in at a lower price point.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity | Starting at $60
Taking place 100 years before the events of Breath of the Wild, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a hack-and-slack title focusing on the war between Calamity Ganon and the armies of Hyrule.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | Starting at $45
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is rarely on sale. If you haven't picked it up yet, now's definitely the time to do so. It became an instant classic right as it was released for good reason: it's an amazing game with lovable characters and addicting gameplay.
Super Mario Party | Starting at $45
I can't say enough good things about Super Mario Party. It's just about the best game you can play with friends if you want to end up laughing for hours and hours. If you have a Nintendo Switch, this one is a must-have.
SanDisk 128GB microSD | Starting at $25
The Nintendo Switch does not have a lot of internal storage, and if you frequently buy or download games, you're probably going to need a microSD card (and also if you bought a corrupted microSD card like I did). Pick up this officially licensed 128GB card for extra storage.
Best Black Friday Xbox Deals
Whether you're looking for deals on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S you'll want to see what Black Friday has to offer. Microsoft's newest consoles are currently out of stock, but you might get lucky if you keep checking. Aside from consoles, you can also pick up some games and accessories.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1-month | Starting at $15
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you the best of both worlds, combining Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass in a package of incredible value. If you want to see what all the fuss is about, pick up a 1-month membership and start playing any of the hundreds of games in its library.
Xbox Live Gold 3-month | Starting at $15
Xbox Live Gold is your ticket to online multiplayer, exclusive discounts on games, and two free games every month with your membership. If you have an Xbox and don't have Xbox Live Gold, you're doing it wrong.
Razer BlackShark V2 | Starting at $100
Looking for a headset for Xbox? The Razer BlackShark V2 is perfect for you. Not only does it have gel-infused earcups for cooling, but it also features THX 7.1 Surround Sound. It doesn't get much better than that.
Razer Wolverine Ultimate | Starting at $140
As nice as the normal Xbox controller is, sometimes it just doesn't cut it. The Razer Wolverine Ultimate features 2 remappable Multi-Function bumpers, four Multi-Function triggers, and a Quick Control Panel so you can stay a step above the competition.
PS4 vs PS4 Pro Which is right for me?
Some people will want to get a PS4 Pro over a PS4 just because of its sheer power, but it may not be the right choice for everyone. Every PS4 game can be played on either console, so it really comes down to personal preference. Do you need the absolute best visuals and frame rate? Performance can get choppy in certain games on a base PS4, but it runs most titles just fine. If you're looking to save money and you don't need 4K graphics, the PS4 Slim is the way to go.
PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition What's the difference?
The only difference between the standard PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition is that the Digital Edition cannot play physical media as it does not have a 4K UHD Blu-ray drive. Other than that, the specs are the same. You can't go wrong with either, but if you have physical discs you still want to play, you should get the regular PS5.
Black Friday 2020 PS5 Deals I'm most excited about
I'm hoping to take advantage of some BOGO deals on games and accessories. I'm always in the market for a new headset and the SteelSeries Arctis 7P looks like a great upgrade from my current gear.
I thankfully already have a PS5 console, so I'm not looking to upgrade or get another on that front. While I'd love to get an SSD for some extra storage, Sony hasn't detailed which SSDs will be compatible yet.
What were the best Black Friday 2019 PS4 deals?
The best deals from last year were on accessories and games, so you'll want to keep an eye out for those. Since the PS5 is released and the PS4 is nearing the end of its life cycle, you won't be seeing too many new bundles pop up.
More Black Friday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.