Best Black Friday PS5 Deals

It's unlikely that the PS5 will go on sale for Black Friday, but stores like Walmart and other retailers will be getting more stock around that time. The console sells out lightning fast as soon as it goes in-stock, so you'll want to keep an extra close eye online and have your credit card handy. You can choose from the standard PS5 console or the PS5 Digital Edition for $100 less.

Best Black Friday PS5 Game Deals

While the PS5 may not go on sale for Black Friday, its games probably will. There are some fantastic PS5 games available already and even more to preorder ahead of release in the coming months. If you don't find newer games going on sale too often, you should take advantage of any BOGO deals to get a discount or free game thrown in.

Best Black Friday PS4 and PS5 Accessories Deals

Looking for a great PS5 headset to improve your audio? Maybe a hard drive to store your PS4 games or another controller for you shiny new PS5? Look no further. Plenty of stores will have these accessories and more for sale on Black Friday. Browse around and you find some accessories you wouldn't have thought to get at first. Because Sony hasn't unveiled which SSD cards will be compatible with PS5 yet, you do not want to buy an SSD for your PS5 right now.

Best Black Friday PS4 Game Deals

You can find some of the best games on PS4. Sony prides itself in its first-party portfolio with exclusives like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, The Last of Us, and more. With phenomenal third-party games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Borderlands 3, you'll always have something new to play.

Best Black Friday PS4 Deals

Ever since the start of the pandemic, it's been harder to get ahold of video game consoles, including the PS4 and PS4 Pro. While some retailers appear to have them in stock right now — and thankfully not price gouged as they have been — there's no guarantee it will last. If you're not looking to upgrade to a PS5 this holiday and just want a PS4, please don't spend more than $400 on the Pro and $300 for a PS4 Slim. Should they go on sale, the stock will go fast.

The PS4 Pro is undoubtedly the best PS4 console on the market right now. With the PS5 now out, a lot of people will finally be upgrading to older hardware as the prices drop. If you want to play the best Sony games without breaking the bank, the PS4 Pro is the way to go. For anyone looking to save a little money, try out the PS4 Slim.

Best Black Friday PlayStation VR Deals

They always say that virtual reality is the future, and PSVR has only gotten better and better with age. The PS5 may not have released with a new PSVR 2 headset, but the old PSVR headset will work just fine. For anyone looking to play some bleeding-edge technology — and put up with some growing pains — virtual reality is for you. Sony offers several great PSVR exclusives.

Best Black Friday PS4 and PS5 Bundle Deals

A console is practically useless without any games to play, and that's why bundles are sometimes the best value. You'll get a PS4 and a few games in one convenient package, usually for less than what you'd pay for everything separately. While Sony's discontinued a lot of its older console bundles, there are still a few worth noting that don't cost exorbitant amounts of money.

As for PS5, you'll be hard-pressed to find any bundles going around, but there have been listings pop up from time to time. Just be prepared to spend well over $600 or $700 for these. They won't be going on sale.

PS4 vs PS4 Pro Which is right for me?

Some people will want to get a PS4 Pro over a PS4 just because of its sheer power, but it may not be the right choice for everyone. Every PS4 game can be played on either console, so it really comes down to personal preference. Do you need the absolute best visuals and frame rate? Performance can get choppy in certain games on a base PS4, but it runs most titles just fine. If you're looking to save money and you don't need 4K graphics, the PS4 Slim is the way to go.

PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition What's the difference?

The only difference between the standard PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition is that the Digital Edition cannot play physical media as it does not have a 4K UHD Blu-ray drive. Other than that, the specs are the same. You can't go wrong with either, but if you have physical discs you still want to play, you should get the regular PS5.

