Early Black Friday NAS deals 2023: save on storage, days before the big sale

If you're hoping to track down the best NAS deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you've come to the right place. Days before the big sale, we're already seeing solid discounts on NAS servers, with more to come in the days ahead.

Whether you want to make your purchase now or you're just curious about the available options, bookmark this page: we'll keep adding new NAS deals as they're announced.

The best NAS servers let you stream your locally-stored media on all devices in your home network using a service like Plex. You also get the ability to back up files automatically, host your own audio and video streaming server, and so much more. Keep reading to see the best offers available at this very moment.

Best NAS deals

1. Buffalo LinkStation 220: $254.99 $229.99 at Amazon It's not a massive discount, but you can still get a nice 10% dropped from the price of the Buffalo LinkStation 220 if you order one from Amazon today. This storage device boasts a 2TB of total storage with dual drive bays and a minimalist design.

2. Buffalo TeraStation 5810DN 32TB: $2,309.99 $1,424.99 at Amazon Black Friday is still days away, but you can already save a whopping 38% if you pick up this massive NAS server today.

3. Western Digital My Cloud Expert EX2 8TB: $449.99 $399.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for an integrated NAS enclosure with a hard drive built-in, the My Cloud EX2 is a great choice, especially when you pair it with a $50 price drop at Best Buy.

4. Seagate IronWolf Pro 14TB NAS hard drive: $449.99 $359.99 at Best Buy Currently $90 off at Best Buy, this hard drive for NAS boasts a whopping 14TB of storage with 7200 RPM. All IronWolf drives also come with a three-year warranty as standard and are ideal for NAS enclosures with up to 8 bays.

FAQ

Which NAS should I buy?

The first question you have to ask yourself is how much storage you're going to need. That sets the basis for whether you should get a two-bay, four-bay, or a larger NAS server.

Synology is the largest manufacturer of NAS servers, and it sells dozens of products across various categories. Synology is known for its high-quality offerings, and its products are built to last. But the defining feature of Synology's NAS models is the software, with the web-based DiskStation Manager setting the standard for this category.

If this is the first time you're buying a NAS and you don't want to invest a lot of money into an enclosure, the Synology DiskStation DS220j is our top pick for the best cheap NAS. You're still getting all the best software features that Synology has to offer, and while you don't get as many drive bays as some devices, it is a great choice for those making their foray into this segment. If you don't mind spending a little extra cash, the Synology DiskStation DS723+ is an excellent choice for most people.

How do I choose a hard drive for my NAS?

Choosing the right hard drive for your NAS is just as vital as selecting the right enclosure. Because NAS enclosures are designed to run 24/7, there are NAS-focused hard drives available in the market. These models feature vibration resistance and are designed to handle the stresses of a 24/7 environment, and differ from your regular hard drives.

Another factor to consider when choosing a NAS hard drive is the speed. HDDs are usually available in either 5400rpm or 7200rpm, and the latter delivers better performance because the spindle moves at 7,200 rounds per minute. I've used 5400rpm drives in NAS enclosures tailored for media streaming for years without any issues, but if you're building a more enthusiast-focused NAS and are looking for better performance, pick a model with a 7200rpm.

There are several NAS-focused hard drive product lines, with WD Red Plus and Seagate IronWolf dominating the sales charts. With drives starting out at 1TB and going all the way to 20TB, there's no shortage of options available across either product line.