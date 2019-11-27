Black Friday may not be here yet, but the deals are already flowing. We will be rounding up all of our favorites right here throughout the next week, so be sure to keep an eye on this page for new deals as they become available.
This year's top picks
Last year's top-seller, Echo Dot, has already had its price cut to $29.99 making it cheaper to add Alexa to (more) rooms in your house. Many other Amazon devices followed suit, like the Fire tablets and Kindle New Kindle Paperwhite, too.
There are plenty of deals to be had on third-party products too, with some of the best listed below.
Newest Deals
Black Friday will bring with it a ton of deals. It's going to be hard to keep up with everything that drops in price, but we will do our best to bring you the latest deals you won't want to miss out on. This list will have the deals that we've just spotted, so if you only have a few minutes of time to looks, this is where to begin.
- Razer Phone 2: Unlocked Gaming Smartphone CDN$399.00 (was CDN$542.58)
- Save 16% on SoundSport Truly Wireless Headphones
- Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition CDN$179.95 (was CDN$299.99)
- Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR - Fire TV Edition CDN$399.99 (was CDN$599.99)
- Apple Airpods With Charging Case CDN$179 (was CDN$219)
Amazon devices
From Fire Tablets to streaming sticks, just about everything that Amazon makes will eventually be on sale. The company has already discounted a bunch of its stuff, with some must-have pricing. Whether you need something for yourself or want to start your holiday lists early, these deals are worth your time.
- Echo Plus (2nd Gen) with Sengled 4 pack CDN$299.99 (was CDN$349.98)
- Echo Dot 3rd gen CDN$29.99 (was CDN$69.99)
- Fire 7 Tablet CDN$49.99 (was CDN$69.99)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet CDN$69.99 (was CDN$99.99)
- All-new Kindle CDN$79.99 (was CDN$119.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite CDN$109.99 (was CDN$139.99)
- Kindle Oasis CDN$254.99 (was CDN$329.99)
TVs
- Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR - Fire TV Edition CDN$399.99 (was CDN$599.99)
- Samsung 75" RU8000 4K Ultra HD Smart TV CDN$1,798.00 (was CDN$2,498.00)
- Save up to 25% on LG 4K Smart LED/OLED TVs
- Save up to 35% off on TVs
- Save up to 40% on LG Soundbars
PCs, Laptops & Office electronics:
Buying a new PC can be a big investment, but Black Friday often allows you to get better specs for the same price you were going to pay before, or helps you save money on the purchase.
- Save up to $350 in Surface Pro 7 Bundles
- Save up to $600 in Laptops on Microsoft Canada
- Save up to 22% on select Asus laptops
- Save up to 33% on Dell Laptops
- Save up to 34% on Dell Gaming PCs
- Save up to 35% on Dell Monitors
- Up to 57% off Dell Keyboards, Mice & Accessories
- Acer G276HL Kbmidx 27" Full HD CDN$215.00 (was CDN$265.99)
- 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub CDN$12.79 (was CDN$18.99)
- 5-in-1 USB C Hub CDN$35.99 (was CDN$49.99)
- 7-in-1 Type C Hub CDN$69.99 (was CDN$89.99)
- Save up to $200 on select Microsoft Products
Smartphones
Unlocked phones are becoming more popular, so if you don't want to finance through your carrier, here are some great ways to put an affordable phone in your pocket.
- Razer Phone 2: Unlocked Gaming Smartphone CDN$399.00 (was CDN$542.58)
Audio & Headphones
You don't have to go broke to get a good deal on a pair of headphones. They come in all shapes, sizes, colors, and prices these days, and here are some of the best deals you'll find.
- Apple Airpods With Charging Case CDN$179 (was CDN$219)
- SoundSport Truly Wireless Headphones CDN$209.00 (was CDN$249.00)
- House of Marley Bluetooth Wireless Speaker CDN$169.99 (was CDN$249.99)
- Anker SoundBuds Slim CDN$26.39 (was CDN$34.99)
- Soundcore Life Q20 CDN$59.99 (was CDN$79.99)
- Soundcore Spirit Sports Earbuds CDN$32.99 (was CDN$45.99)
- Soundcore Motion Q Speaker CDN$41.99 (was CDN$59.99)
- Save up to 40% on select Sony headphones and Bluetooth Speakers
Cameras, wearables & accessories
- DJI Tello Boost Combo Drone CDN$129.00 (was CDN$199.00)
- Other savings on DJI drones
- Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker CDN$89.95 (was CDN$129.94)
- Save up to 30% on Canon EOS Rebel Cameras
- Up to 30% Off on Garmin Smartwatches
- Anker Wireless Charger CDN$16.99 (was CDN$25.99)
Gaming
- Xbox Game PassCAD$1.00(Was $49.99)
- Amazon: Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition CDN$179.95 (was CDN$299.99)
- Save on Xbox Bundle Deals
- Madden NFL 20 CDN$39.96 (was CDN$299.99)
- Save up to 65% on Xbox digital Games
- Save on XBox Controllers
Movies & Books
- Strange Planet CDN$12.96 (was CDN$18.50)
Toys
- Barbie Dreamhouse CDN$179.94 (was CDN$247.97)
- Calico Critters Lakeside Lodge CDN$57.94 (was CDN$109.98)
- LEGO DUPLO Creative Fun CDN$24.94 (was CDN$49.86)
- Up to 40% Off on Brio Toys
Home Improvement and DIY
- Zinus Memory Foam Queen Mattress CDN$389.54 (was CDN$489.00)
Kitchen
- Hamilton Beach 25441C Panini Press & Compact Grill CDN$17.88 (was CDN$29.98)
- Ninja AF101C Ninja Air Fryer CDN$99.98 (was CDN$128.88)
Fashion
- Up to 25% off select Carhartt Clothing
- Save up to 30% on top fashion brands
Personal Care
- Save 20% on select Conair appliances
Kids
- All-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition CDN$119.99 (was CDN$169.99)
- Save Big on Baby Car Seats, Strollers, and Gates
