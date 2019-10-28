Best Bands for Garmin Vivoactive 4 Android Central 2019

The new Garmin Vivoactive 4 has a lot to offer, but you won't get very far without a suitable band. Whether you need something that can withstand your high-intensity workouts or you want to dress it up for fancy occasions, there's plenty to choose from. The Vivoactive 4 is equipped with 22mm quick release bands, so there's no shortage of options. If you opt for the Vivoactive 4S, you'll need 18mm bands instead. Not to worry, we've included bands for both.

Making a choice

As we mentioned, you certainly won't be short on options when choosing a watchband for your Garmin Vivoactive 4. Even if you chose to invest in the slightly smaller Vivoactive 4S, there are a plethora of bands to pick from. We love the Sycreek Quick Release Watch Band for its breathable design that will work well with any exercise routine. It's got a low price tag as well, which is a nice bonus.

While silicone is a good material choice for working out and staying active, there may come a time where you need to swap it out for something more formal. In that case, we'd suggest the Fullmosa Stainless Steel Watch Band. It will complement any outfit you choose. It's also smooth and thin, so it's not too flashy or bulky. If you'd prefer something that's both soft and durable, we'd shoot for the nylon Archer Quick Release Watch Band. You can take on any adventure while still having a comfortable band on your wrist.

