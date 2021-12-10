Best Garmin Vivoactive 4 bands 2022

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 has a lot to offer, both in terms of features and design. First, it's important to find a suitable band for your watch. Whether you need a band that's built for high-intensity workouts or you want to dress it up for fancy occasions, there are plenty of options. The Vivoactive 4 works with 22mm quick-release bands, while the smaller 4S model uses 18mm. Not to worry, we've included some of the best Garmin Vivoactive 4 bands in both sizes.

Best Garmin Vivoactive 4 bands: Take your pick

If you're already rocking the Garmin Vivoactive 4 on your wrist, you know it's one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy. As we already mentioned, you'll never be short on options when searching for the best Garmin Vivoactive 4 band. We love the Ritche Silicone Watch Band for its waterproof design that will work well with any exercise routine. It's available in over 15 snazzy colors, too!

While silicone is a good material choice for working out and staying active, a time may come when you need to swap it out for something more formal. In that case, we'd suggest the Fullmosa Stainless Steel Mesh Band. It will complement any outfit you choose. It's also smooth and thin, so it's not too flashy or bulky.

If you'd prefer something that's both soft and durable, we'd shoot for the nylon Archer Quick Release Watch Band. Most people will be using the Vivoactive 4 as a fitness smartwatch, so strong band material is paramount. You'll be able to tackle any adventure while still having a comfortable and durable band on your wrist.

Whether you're the proud owner of the Vivoactive 4 or 4S, there are endless options to choose from. Regardless of which band you end up choosing, you'll be glad to have both the material and style option for your Garmin smartwatch that matches your preferences.