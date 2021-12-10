Best Garmin Vivoactive 4 bands 2022
The Garmin Vivoactive 4 has a lot to offer, both in terms of features and design. First, it's important to find a suitable band for your watch. Whether you need a band that's built for high-intensity workouts or you want to dress it up for fancy occasions, there are plenty of options. The Vivoactive 4 works with 22mm quick-release bands, while the smaller 4S model uses 18mm. Not to worry, we've included some of the best Garmin Vivoactive 4 bands in both sizes.
Ritche Silicone Watch Band
Need a watch band that can do it all? Check out these silicone bands from Ritche. They're made of premium elastomer material that's flexible and waterproof. This makes it one of the best Garmin Vivoactive 4 bands for swimmers. Best of all? You'll never have to worry about skin irritation as it's lightweight and dries easily.
Sycreek Quick Release Watch Band
The Vivoactive 4 is a fitness smartwatch, so you'll probably need at least one flexible band that can handle your workouts. These Sycreek bands are great since they're made with a high-quality silicone material that's both waterproof and anti-sweat. It's also extremely permeable, thanks to the breathable holes that keep your skin feeling comfortable.
Ritche Canvas Quick Release Watch Band
If you'd prefer a style-oriented band that offers top-notch durability, these Ritche canvas bands will do. There are over 10 colors to choose from, so variety is never an issue. The cotton canvas material is both soft and strong, and it comes complete with a stainless steel buckle. However, it's not designed for use in the pool or shower.
Fullmosa Stainless Steel Mesh Band
When it's time to get fancy, you may want to swap out your durable band for something more formal. This option from Fullmosa is the best Garmin Vivoactive 4 band for formal occasions. The magnetic clasp closure gives you a perfect fit while keeping it secure. The premium stainless steel material is finely polished and designed to last.
Lwsengme Silicone Watch Band
Looking for a silicone watch band but tired of basic colors? You'll stand out from the crowd with these decorative silicone bands from Lwsengme. The unique anti-slide keeper is designed to hold your band in place all day long. There are multiple patterns to choose from, including leopard, floral, and polka dot. Solid colors are also available.
Berfine Quick Release Leather Watch Band
There are many materials to consider when shopping for a watch band, including leather. In addition to being highly durable and flexible, it also provides you with a fashionable accessory to go with your Vivoactive 4. They're made of premium leather and come in various colors, including brown, black, olive green, and more.
Archer Quick Release Watch Bands
If you're looking for a rugged band that's designed for your adventurous lifestyle, you'll have met your match with Archer nylon bands. You'll have two solid layers of thick nylon that promise maximum strength. Once you break it in, it'll form to the shape of your wrist for an amazingly comfortable fit. It's waterproof and washable, too.
Fullmosa Stainless Steel Metal Band
When you're eager to make a fashion statement, the Fullmosa stainless steel band is a solid choice. You simply can't beat the elegant appearance of this classy band. It offers a double push-button design for an extra layer of protection. Additionally, the fold-over clasp allows you to easily and securely lock your band in place.
Fullmosa Axus Genuine Leather Watch Band
If you like the idea of a leather watch band but want to stray from the traditional color schemes, these bands from Fullmosa will do the trick. They're available in both the 18mm and 22mm sizes and an assortment of unique colors. The material is 100% genuine full-grain leather that's soft and durable for superior comfort.
Barton Sailcloth Premium Nylon Weave Band
Those who want an ideal band for workouts and formal occasions will appreciate the Barton premium nylon weave sailcloth bands. The treated underside is ultra-soft against the skin and minimizes slipping while providing maximum comfort. It also has a highly durable stainless steel buckle to keep your band secure.
Best Garmin Vivoactive 4 bands: Take your pick
If you're already rocking the Garmin Vivoactive 4 on your wrist, you know it's one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy. As we already mentioned, you'll never be short on options when searching for the best Garmin Vivoactive 4 band. We love the Ritche Silicone Watch Band for its waterproof design that will work well with any exercise routine. It's available in over 15 snazzy colors, too!
While silicone is a good material choice for working out and staying active, a time may come when you need to swap it out for something more formal. In that case, we'd suggest the Fullmosa Stainless Steel Mesh Band. It will complement any outfit you choose. It's also smooth and thin, so it's not too flashy or bulky.
If you'd prefer something that's both soft and durable, we'd shoot for the nylon Archer Quick Release Watch Band. Most people will be using the Vivoactive 4 as a fitness smartwatch, so strong band material is paramount. You'll be able to tackle any adventure while still having a comfortable and durable band on your wrist.
Whether you're the proud owner of the Vivoactive 4 or 4S, there are endless options to choose from. Regardless of which band you end up choosing, you'll be glad to have both the material and style option for your Garmin smartwatch that matches your preferences.
