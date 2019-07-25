Best Bands for Garmin Vivoactive 3 Android Central 2019

The Vivoactive 3 is no ordinary smartwatch, so why should the band that goes with it be anything less than unique? There are seemingly endless options to choose from, so buckle up. Whether you have a specific color, material, or function in mind, we've got some excellent choices for you to consider.

Decisions, decisions

The good news is that you'll be in good hands with any of these bands — and we've only just begun to scratch the surface on all of the options. First and foremost, you're probably going to want something that's both durable and comfortable, especially if you exercise frequently. The BIGTANG foft silicone fitness band is the best choice for that.

You'll also want to take a moment to think about your preferred material. Maybe you've got sensitive skin and need something that won't irritate it while still being breathable. If this sounds like you, you'll want to get your hands on the B-Great breathable watch band. The air hole design ensures you'll have plenty of airflow throughout the day, so irritation is never an issue.

On the other hand, maybe you're looking for something simple and casual that's intended for comfortable all-day wear. If that's the case, we recommend the Fintie soft woven nylon band. Whatever your needs are, there's a band out there that was designed to meet them.

