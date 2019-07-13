Best Bands for Garmin Forerunner 235 Android Central 2019

If the time has come to replace your Garmin Forerunner 235 band, it's essential to choose wisely. After all, you rely on your running watch to track your daily activity. You want a band that's going to feel comfortable and secure on your wrist as you go about your day. You're in luck because there are a plethora of great choices out there.

How to choose

As you weigh your options, be sure to consider your lifestyle so you can choose the band that's right for you. If you're a highly active individual who uses their running watch daily, you'll want the most comfortable choice possible. We love the HWHMH silicone band for top-notch strength while remaining comfortable during your workouts. We're confident you'll love the price tag, too.

Don't forget about the Fintie soft nylon sport band, which is excellent when you want a certain level of softness without having to sacrifice durability. Plus, the NATO-style ensures it will stay in place during the most vigorous workouts. If it's maximum breathability you're after, go with the Meifox soft silicone band. The round angles protect your skin from irritation, and the holes allow your skin to breathe freely.

No matter what your material and style preferences are, you'll be able to find a band for your Garmin Forerunner 235 that delivers the performance you need, day in and day out.

