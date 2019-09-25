Best Bands for Fossil Gen 5 Android Central 2019

The Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches are now available and they sure are nice to look at. Whether you prefer the classic appeal of the Carlyle or the more feminine look of the Julianna, they're both fabulous wearables. However, it's important to find a band that's going to meet your needs, and we've got some solid options for you.

Choosing a band

Any of these bands will look great with your Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch. Most importantly, they'll feel good on your wrist, too. We happen to love the GadgetWraps Silicone Watch Band for its extreme comfort, the waterproof factor, and a wide range of color offerings. If you'd prefer something that's a bit more lightweight and fashionable at the same time, you should consider with the GOSETH Mesh Stainless Steel Band and pick the finish that best suits your style.

If you were hoping to stock up on a multi-pack so that you have plenty of bands to choose from, the Carty Nylon NATO Watch Band is a superb pick at a reasonable price. There are many choices when it comes to choosing a band for your Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch. Whether you're looking for a band that can withstand high-intensity workouts or one that will shine during a night out on the town, there's a plethora of options at your disposal.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.