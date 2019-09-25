Best Bands for Fossil Gen 5 Android Central 2019
The Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches are now available and they sure are nice to look at. Whether you prefer the classic appeal of the Carlyle or the more feminine look of the Julianna, they're both fabulous wearables. However, it's important to find a band that's going to meet your needs, and we've got some solid options for you.
Waterproof comfort: GadgetWraps Silicone Watch BandStaff pick
Silicone is a popular material choice for fitness watch bands thanks to its superior durability and flexibility. The GadgetWraps silicone bands offer that and more. They're waterproof and come in an array of more than 20 colors for you to pick from. These bands come with two loops to keep it secure on your wrist.
Breathability in two sizes: Carterjett Nylon NATO Watch Band
When choosing a watch band, it's important to find one that will allow your skin to breathe. This is especially true for fitness enthusiasts. Fortunately, Carterjett offers nylon NATO style bands that are water resistant and breathable. They even come in two sizes to accommodate larger wrists up to 10.5 inches.
Genuine elegance: Kartice Leather Watch Band
If you'd like to keep things traditional with a leather watch band, you'll be content with any of the bands offered by Kartice. It's available in black or brown and comes with a stainless steel metal buckle for making easy size adjustments. This leather band is the perfect choice for day-to-day wear as well as special occasions.
Go for the gold: GOSETH Mesh Stainless Steel Band
When you're looking for a unique band that will be light and comfortable on your wrist as you go about your day, you'll be pleased with the mesh stainless steel bands from GOSETH. You can pick from rose gold, gold, silver, and black. It has a strong magnetic clasp so it'll stay in place during your activities.
Classic beauty: LDFAS Stainless Steel Metal Band
If you simply want to to sport a classic timepiece, you'll love the LDFAS stainless steel metal bands. The metal finish is available in black or silver and can fit wrists ranging from 5.51 to 8.07 inches. This type of band is best suited more formal occasions, so you may want to swap it out when it comes time for an intense workout.
Budget-friendly band: FanTEK Silicone Sport Watch Band
For maximum flexibility and airflow with an affordable price tag, check out the FanTEK silicone sport watch band. It's made of high-quality silicone that's also waterproof, so you can feel confident that it'll be able to handle all of your activities. It comes with a traditional buckle and two loops to keep it secure all day long.
Textured durability: Ritche Silicone Rubber Watch Band
For a band that's as durable as it is colorful, you'll find Ritche bands appealing. They're made of flexible elastomer that's resistant to sweat and water. The premium textured material is soft and cozy on your wrist to prevent skin irritation. There are 20 vibrant two-toned colors to choose from, so you'll stand out from the crowd.
Unlimited bands: Carty Nylon NATO Watch Band
If you really want to maximize your options, you can always invest in a multi-pack of nylon bands, like those offered by Carty. You can choose a pack of six bands that comes in six different color combinations, including a few unique striped bands. They're soft and machine washable so you can always keep them clean.
Choosing a band
Any of these bands will look great with your Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch. Most importantly, they'll feel good on your wrist, too. We happen to love the GadgetWraps Silicone Watch Band for its extreme comfort, the waterproof factor, and a wide range of color offerings. If you'd prefer something that's a bit more lightweight and fashionable at the same time, you should consider with the GOSETH Mesh Stainless Steel Band and pick the finish that best suits your style.
If you were hoping to stock up on a multi-pack so that you have plenty of bands to choose from, the Carty Nylon NATO Watch Band is a superb pick at a reasonable price. There are many choices when it comes to choosing a band for your Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch. Whether you're looking for a band that can withstand high-intensity workouts or one that will shine during a night out on the town, there's a plethora of options at your disposal.
