Best ASUS ZenFone 8 cases Android Central 2021

The ASUS ZenFone 8, one of ASUS' best phones this year, has some pretty impressive features, including a 120Hz 5.9-inch AMOLED screen with a curved back, 4,000mAh battery, and pro-grade camera system. And even though the phone is IP68 water- and dust-resistant, you should still protect it against bumps, drops, and scratches with a case. So if you're looking to pick up one of these new phones, or if you've already gotten your hands on one of these feature-packed devices, we rounded up some of the best ASUS ZenFone 8 cases you can find right now.

Clearly worth getting : kwmobile Clear Case Staff Pick With phones these days coming in elegant and attractive finishes, like the two finish options for the ZenFone 8, it's more appealing than ever to get a basic transparent case that protects the phone but still lets the original design shine through. You get just that with this simple and affordable, flexible silicone TPU case, which is a good everyday case; you can always grab something more flashy for nights out to complement it. $8 at Amazon Wallet replacement : Foluu Flip Folio Wallet While the bright blue and pink might be slightly too bold for some, this convenient case also comes in more traditional black, gold, and grey. It can serve as a solid wallet replacement with credit card slots and a magnetic closure made of PU leather. Flip the front to the back to use it as a kickstand for watching movies, too. $11 at Amazon Shockingly protective : Osophter Transparent Case Thanks to reinforced corners, raised edges, and shatterproof TPU shock absorption and polycarbonate material, you can rest assured that if you accidentally drop your phone with this case on, it should handle much of the impact and keep the device protected. And since the case is clear, you can show off the phone in all its glory. $8 at Amazon Elegant sophistication : QiongNi Leather Wallet Case Perfect for the professional, this flip leather wallet cover case looks stylish and elegant, or you can make it more playful by choosing one of the bolder color options. Made of high-quality PU leather, it doesn't just look pretty: it offers full protection of all corners, can accommodate your most important cards and money, and can flip back to function as a kickstand. It even comes with a wrist strap. $14 at Amazon The price is right : J&D Ultra Slim Case Sometimes, you want something super-affordable to use until you can find the case of your dreams. In that case (pun intended), this ultra-slim and lightweight case is about as basic and affordable as you can get. Made of rubber silicone, there's nothing fancy about it: it's just your average transparent bumper case, but it will do the trick and save you a few bucks. $6 at Amazon Basic back cover : Shantime Soft TPU Back Cover You'll barely notice this slim and lightweight back cover for the phone, but it will unobtrusively provide protection with its shockproof silicone bumper design. Available in black or white, it's simple while still offering good grip and resistance to fingerprints. $9 at Amazon

Which ASUS ZenFone 8 case should you choose?

With a phone like the ASUS ZenFone 8, you want protection, but you also want to continue to show it off from within the case. After all, it is a pretty sexy phone. It's for this reason that I love the simplicity of the kwmobile clear case.

There aren't a ton of cases available for this phone just yet, so the best ASUS ZenFone cases are what you can find that are basic, affordable, look good, and offers sufficient protection. Some good examples include the J&D Ultra-slim case or the Shantime soft TPU back cover. Bottom line: don't hold out for the perfect case. Instead, get something to ensure the phone is protected from the get-go to avoid costly or unsightly damage - you can always upgrade later.

If you have decided to still hold on to your older-model ASUS ZenFone 6, by the way, we have rounded up a selection of the best ASUS ZenFone 6 cases for that device, too.