Best ASUS ZenFone 6 Cases Android Central 2019
The ASUS ZenFone 6 is one of the most unique smartphones on the market in 2019 with its flip-up camera system. However, you'll likely want to do everything you can to keep this protected and safe from accidental harm. It also might be difficult to find a case that fits this structure. We've compiled some of the best cases that you can get for the ZenFone 6.
- Ultra-slim: Avalri Ultra Thin Hard Case
- Hotline bling: AIMUHO Ultra Slim Bling Case
- Show it off: Ferilinso Clear Case
- Double the protection: Boythink Double-Layer Armor Case
- Be professional: FINON Leather Case
- Luxurious protection: iKuboo Luxury Case
- Flower power: Osophter Flower TPU Case
Ultra-slim: Avalri Ultra Thin Hard CaseStaff pick
The Avalri Ultra Thin case is perfect for those who want to add a little bit of protection, but still want something on top of the phone. This case has precise cutouts, a silky-smooth touch, and comes in four different colors.
Hotline bling: AIMUHO Ultra Slim Bling Case
If you want a case, but want something that offers more than just a boring color, then that's what the AIMUHO Bling Case is for. This case comes with two different and unique designs that are sure to catch the eyes of others.
Show it off: Ferilinso Clear Case
What's the point in getting this fancy phone if you have to hide it under a case? The Ferilinso Clear Case solves this problem by making it possible to see through the case while still offering protection.
Double the protection: Boythink Double-Layer Armor Case
This case from Boythink offers more protection than what you get from a standard case with a dual-layer hybrid system. All four corners of the ZenFone 6 are protected by soft TPU, while the outer shell is a combination of TPU and polycarbonate. Plus, it comes in four colors to choose from and has a built-in kickstand.
Be professional: FINON Leather Case
If you work in an office setting, chances are you don't want your smartphone case to speak louder than you do. This Leather Case from FINON looks professional, while adding additional grip so it won't slip out of your hand accidentally.
Luxurious protection: iKuboo Luxury Case
iKuboo's Luxury Case tries to stand out from the crowd with its unique combination of cloth and leather on the back. This makes it easier to keep a grip on your ZenFone 6 while ensuring it still looks good. Plus, there are four different color options to choose from to match your mood or personality.
Flower power: Osophter Flower TPU Case
The Flower TPU Case from Osophter doesn't have special features like the other cases on this list. However, it does provide a bit of extra flair with its awesome floral pattern on the back, so you can give your phone some personality.
Which should you use?
The ZenFone 6 has one of the most unique designs in the smartphone market right now, so finding a case for it might be a bit of a challenge. Luckily, there are cases out there that'll fit your specific needs.
When it comes to these new devices that come out on a monthly basis, what's the point in weighing them down with bulky cases? That's why we are a huge fan of the Avalri Ultra Thin Hard Case as it comes in multiple colors, while maintaining the sleek and svelte design of the ZenFone 6.
However, there are times where a bit more protection is needed, or some extra versatility. That's where the Boythink Double-Layer Armor Case comes in handy as it has a dual-layer design, and a built-in kickstand for those times where you want to kick back.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Protect your Pixel 3 XL for the long haul with a heavy duty case
With Google shifting to a glorious two-tone glass back for its latest phones, you're definitely going to want a case to keep it safe. These are your best heavy duty case options for the Pixel 3 XL.
The best cases for the Pixel 2 XL!
Don't let your daily use start to show on your Pixel 2 XL. Keep it protected with a quality case!
These are the best LG G8 cases
The LG G8 is a beautiful phone, but immune to damage it is not. Ready to protect it? These are our favorite cases.