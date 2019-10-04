Best ASUS ZenFone 6 Cases Android Central 2019

The ASUS ZenFone 6 is one of the most unique smartphones on the market in 2019 with its flip-up camera system. However, you'll likely want to do everything you can to keep this protected and safe from accidental harm. It also might be difficult to find a case that fits this structure. We've compiled some of the best cases that you can get for the ZenFone 6.

Which should you use?

The ZenFone 6 has one of the most unique designs in the smartphone market right now, so finding a case for it might be a bit of a challenge. Luckily, there are cases out there that'll fit your specific needs.

When it comes to these new devices that come out on a monthly basis, what's the point in weighing them down with bulky cases? That's why we are a huge fan of the Avalri Ultra Thin Hard Case as it comes in multiple colors, while maintaining the sleek and svelte design of the ZenFone 6.

However, there are times where a bit more protection is needed, or some extra versatility. That's where the Boythink Double-Layer Armor Case comes in handy as it has a dual-layer design, and a built-in kickstand for those times where you want to kick back.

