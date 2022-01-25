Best Arlo cameras Android Central 2022
With so many options, you may get overwhelmed finding the best Arlo cameras. While many of Arlo's best cameras have traditionally been pretty expensive, the company now offers plenty of options for every budget. With consistent updates and some of the greatest features, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better option. With that said, the Arlo Pro 4 is our favorite camera thanks to having almost all of the bells and whistles one could want, to the point that it's one of the best smart home security systems overall.
- Best overall Arlo camera: Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera
- Best Arlo camera to start with: Arlo Essential
- Best Arlo camera with 4K: Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera
- Best indoor Arlo camera: Arlo Essential Indoor
- Best Arlo camera for the outdoors: Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight 2K Camera
- Best Arlo camera for parents: Arlo Q Wired Security Camera
Best overall Arlo camera — Arlo Pro 4
The Arlo Pro 4 became our pick for the best Arlo Camera, thanks to its improvements over the Pro 3. The Pro 4 sports 2K video recording with HDR, allowing users to zoom in on objects and take clearer pictures. There is Color Night Vision, so you can view night recordings in color without relying on the traditional black and white video.
With the Pro 4, you can set the camera up either inside or outside, providing extra versatility to protect your home from potential burglaries. With the built-in microphones and speakers, you can use the two-way audio functionality. Additionally, you get a 12x digital zoom, multiple resolutions for recording, and a battery that is touted to last up to 6 months on a single charge.
Quite a few features come with the Pro 4, such as personalized notifications, advanced motion detection, and customized activity zones, with one caveat. After the three-month trial has concluded, you will need to sign up for Arlo Smart, which can be a bit pricey over the life of your ownership.
Pros:
- 2K Video with HDR
- Two-way audio
- 160-degree field of view
- Integrated spotlight
- Works with Alexa, Assistant, and Apple HomeKit
Cons:
- Subscription needed to unlock full potential
- No 4K video recording
Best Arlo camera to start with — Arlo Essential
There are many great Arlo cameras, but the new Arlo Essential features almost everything you need at a low price. The Essential is weather-resistant and will work just fine regardless of whether it's mounted outside or indoors. Speaking of its versatility, it has multiple power source options. You can take advantage of the Arlo Solar Panel or plug it in with the included charger.
As with most of Arlo's cameras, the Essential is a smart camera, meaning it works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, IFTTT, and other smart assistants. This makes life easy if you need to check on what's going on, and with the two-way microphone system, you can find out why that random person is knocking at your door.
While Arlo includes three months of Arlo Smart with the Essential, you'll have to pony up if you want to keep taking advantage of cloud recording after the trial is up. One feature of the Essential you'll have to keep in mind is the 130-degree Field of View. This is not as wide as the other Arlo cameras, so you'll have to be more mindful about where you're mounting it. The biggest difference between the Essential and the Pro 3 is the video recording. The Essential can only record video in 1080p, while the Pro 3 and Ultra can record in 2K and 4K.
Pros:
- Multiple power sources
- Six months of battery life
- Works with Alexa, Assistant, and more
- Two-way audio
- Integrated spotlight for Color Night Vision
Cons:
- Subscription needed to unlock full potential
- Only 130-degree field of view
- Video Recording limited to 1080p
Best Arlo camera with 4K — Arlo Ultra 2
With the release of the Arlo Ultra 2, there continues to only be one home security camera in the lineup capable of recording in 4K HDR video. However, many of the same features introduced on the original Ultra have returned, including Night vision, two-way audio, and the built-in spotlight.
There are a few differences between the new Ultra 2 and its predecessor, notable for WiFi connectivity. The Ultra 2 now supports dual-band WiFi, meaning that your camera can automatically switch between 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks. This makes it possible to get the best camera performance based on how far away the Ultra 2 is from its base station and the amount of data transferred.
Another great addition to the Ultra 2 is that the company has included a three-month free trial for Arlo Smart. This enables 4K cloud recording, e911, and enhanced object detection settings. However, after those three months are up, you'll have to sign up for Arlo's Smart services if you want to continue to enjoy the best features of the top-of-the-line security camera.
Pros:
- 4K HDR camera
- Night vision
- 180-degree field of view
- Two-way audio with noise cancellation
- Built-in spotlight
Cons:
- Arlo subscription needed to unlock all features
- Rather expensive
Best indoor Arlo camera — Arlo Essential Indoor
Arlo Essential Indoor is the first camera in Arlo's more affordable Essential line built specifically with indoor situations in mind. It comes with a 6.5ft USB cable that can be attached to the included power brick — that makes it easy to plug into any standard wall outlet — or you can connect it to any USB port that provides 5V/2A output.
Arlo designed this camera only for indoor use. While it's not weatherproofed and cannot be used outside, it does have other indoor-specific features — the best of which is the built-in privacy slider. This makes it easy to physically cover the lens when not in use, keeping your privacy safe from prying eyes if someone somehow gained access to your account. I would keep this lens covered at all times unless I'm on vacation.
While the camera doesn't feature onboard storage, it will connect to any Arlo Smart Hub, which stores footage from all of your Arlo cameras on its built-in storage. If you don't need local storage, there's no need to buy a hub, as Arlo Essential Indoor can connect directly to your home's Wi-Fi. It records in 1080p video with the ability to use built-in infrared lights for night vision. There's even a siren onboard that'll let out an ear-piercing sound to ward off intruders.
Pros:
- 1080p video resolution
- Built-in camera privacy cover
- Night vision
- 2-way audio
- Built-in siren
- Direct Wi-Fi connection
Cons:
- Can only be used indoors
- Must use a cable to keep the camera powered
- Needs a hub for local storage
Best Arlo camera for the outdoors — Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight
It would make sense for the best Arlo camera for the outdoors to be a modified version of one of Arlo's best-ever cameras, the Arlo Pro 3. That's what we get with the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera. It has all of the same great features as the standard version, including the same 160-degree field of view, 2K video recording with HDR, and the smart home integration you have come to expect. It just comes with some benefits for outside-mounting.
Since this is a camera designed for the outside, you'll also want to take advantage of the ability to switch between black and white or color night vision. So are you tired of squinting and are ready to light up your yard? That's where the spotlight rated for up to 3,000 lumens comes into play. This will shine a bright light on anything in your yard, from sneaking kids to that pesky raccoon that keeps getting into the trash can.
Arlo's Pro 3 camera is fantastic, and with the added floodlight, it makes for the perfect outdoor camera. If you're already entrenched in the Arlo home security system, you are already aware of the need for Arlo Smart. However, those just getting started will need to be ready to fork out some extra cash after three months if you want instant alerts for motion or audio detection, along with the ability to set smart schedules. One other aspect we would have liked to see with this new camera is an upgraded 4K camera, but Arlo is keeping that sensor with the more expensive Ultra line of security cameras.
Pros:
- 2K Video with HDR
- Color night vision
- 160-degree field of view
- Integrated 3,000-lumen spotlight
- Works with Alexa, Assistant, and Apple HomeKit
Cons:
- Subscription needed to unlock full potential
- No 4K video recording
Best Arlo camera for parents — Arlo Q
Finding the best baby monitor can be quite a hassle, but the Arlo Q will get the job done if you're already connected to the Arlo ecosystem. The camera includes two-way talk so your baby can hear your voice whenever they start crying or need your attention. With the 130-degree field of view, the Arlo Q will show the big picture instead of just focusing on one area of the room. Pair it with the versatile mounting options, and this is one of the best Arlo cameras a parent can get.
With the included Night Vision, you won't worry about not seeing what your baby is up to in its room. If you opt to sign up for Arlo Smart, you'll be provided with notifications whenever motion or sound is detected, but it's not included with the Q.
There are a few potential "hang-ups" for parents considering the Arlo Q. First, it's a bit outdated. Second, while it will get the job done, other cameras are available that are more feature-rich with an emphasis on children. Finally, while Arlo includes seven days of cloud recordings for free, if you want anything more than that, you'll need to sign up for Arlo Smart, as is the case with all of the company's cameras.
Pros:
- Two-way wireless talk
- 130-degree field of view
- Versatile mounting and placement
- Free cloud storage included
Cons:
- Outdated specs
- No Smart Nursery features
- No 4K recording
- Subscription needed to unlock full potential
What are the best Arlo cameras?
If you're looking for the best Arlo Cameras, look no further than the Arlo Pro 4. While the camera sensor is not at the new 4K limit of clarity, its 2K playback is solid, and it has all of the right features one could want to keep their home safe from the outside world.
These features for the Pro 4 include compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit for smart functionalities, along with the ability to use multiple power sources. Arlo makes it possible to use either a solar panel, removable battery, or the traditional power plug, providing a security camera that is as versatile as one would need for it to be.
Credits — The team that worked on this guide
Andrew Myrick is a regular freelancer at Android Central and iMore. He has been a tech enthusiast ever since the original iPhone was released and continues to flip-flop between devices. You might as well hook him up to an IV filled with coffee to get him through the day. If you have any questions, you can find him on Twitter, and he'll get back to you.
Nicholas Sutrich started with DOS and NES and uses those fond memories of floppy disks and cartridges to fuel his opinions on modern tech. Whether it's VR, smart home gadgets, or something else that beeps and boops, he's been writing about it since 2011. Find him on Twitter @gwanatu
