With so many options, you may get overwhelmed finding the best Arlo cameras. While many of Arlo's best cameras have traditionally been pretty expensive, the company now offers plenty of options for every budget. With consistent updates and some of the greatest features, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better option. With that said, the Arlo Pro 4 is our favorite camera thanks to having almost all of the bells and whistles one could want, to the point that it's one of the best smart home security systems overall.

The Arlo Pro 4 became our pick for the best Arlo Camera, thanks to its improvements over the Pro 3. The Pro 4 sports 2K video recording with HDR, allowing users to zoom in on objects and take clearer pictures. There is Color Night Vision, so you can view night recordings in color without relying on the traditional black and white video. With the Pro 4, you can set the camera up either inside or outside, providing extra versatility to protect your home from potential burglaries. With the built-in microphones and speakers, you can use the two-way audio functionality. Additionally, you get a 12x digital zoom, multiple resolutions for recording, and a battery that is touted to last up to 6 months on a single charge. Quite a few features come with the Pro 4, such as personalized notifications, advanced motion detection, and customized activity zones, with one caveat. After the three-month trial has concluded, you will need to sign up for Arlo Smart, which can be a bit pricey over the life of your ownership. Pros: 2K Video with HDR

Two-way audio

160-degree field of view

Integrated spotlight

Works with Alexa, Assistant, and Apple HomeKit Cons: Subscription needed to unlock full potential

No 4K video recording

Best Arlo camera to start with — Arlo Essential

There are many great Arlo cameras, but the new Arlo Essential features almost everything you need at a low price. The Essential is weather-resistant and will work just fine regardless of whether it's mounted outside or indoors. Speaking of its versatility, it has multiple power source options. You can take advantage of the Arlo Solar Panel or plug it in with the included charger. As with most of Arlo's cameras, the Essential is a smart camera, meaning it works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, IFTTT, and other smart assistants. This makes life easy if you need to check on what's going on, and with the two-way microphone system, you can find out why that random person is knocking at your door. While Arlo includes three months of Arlo Smart with the Essential, you'll have to pony up if you want to keep taking advantage of cloud recording after the trial is up. One feature of the Essential you'll have to keep in mind is the 130-degree Field of View. This is not as wide as the other Arlo cameras, so you'll have to be more mindful about where you're mounting it. The biggest difference between the Essential and the Pro 3 is the video recording. The Essential can only record video in 1080p, while the Pro 3 and Ultra can record in 2K and 4K. Pros: Multiple power sources

Six months of battery life

Works with Alexa, Assistant, and more

Two-way audio

Integrated spotlight for Color Night Vision Cons: Subscription needed to unlock full potential

Only 130-degree field of view

Video Recording limited to 1080p

Best Arlo camera with 4K — Arlo Ultra 2

With the release of the Arlo Ultra 2, there continues to only be one home security camera in the lineup capable of recording in 4K HDR video. However, many of the same features introduced on the original Ultra have returned, including Night vision, two-way audio, and the built-in spotlight. There are a few differences between the new Ultra 2 and its predecessor, notable for WiFi connectivity. The Ultra 2 now supports dual-band WiFi, meaning that your camera can automatically switch between 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks. This makes it possible to get the best camera performance based on how far away the Ultra 2 is from its base station and the amount of data transferred. Another great addition to the Ultra 2 is that the company has included a three-month free trial for Arlo Smart. This enables 4K cloud recording, e911, and enhanced object detection settings. However, after those three months are up, you'll have to sign up for Arlo's Smart services if you want to continue to enjoy the best features of the top-of-the-line security camera. Pros: 4K HDR camera

Night vision

180-degree field of view

Two-way audio with noise cancellation

Built-in spotlight Cons: Arlo subscription needed to unlock all features

Rather expensive

Best indoor Arlo camera — Arlo Essential Indoor

Arlo Essential Indoor is the first camera in Arlo's more affordable Essential line built specifically with indoor situations in mind. It comes with a 6.5ft USB cable that can be attached to the included power brick — that makes it easy to plug into any standard wall outlet — or you can connect it to any USB port that provides 5V/2A output. Arlo designed this camera only for indoor use. While it's not weatherproofed and cannot be used outside, it does have other indoor-specific features — the best of which is the built-in privacy slider. This makes it easy to physically cover the lens when not in use, keeping your privacy safe from prying eyes if someone somehow gained access to your account. I would keep this lens covered at all times unless I'm on vacation. While the camera doesn't feature onboard storage, it will connect to any Arlo Smart Hub, which stores footage from all of your Arlo cameras on its built-in storage. If you don't need local storage, there's no need to buy a hub, as Arlo Essential Indoor can connect directly to your home's Wi-Fi. It records in 1080p video with the ability to use built-in infrared lights for night vision. There's even a siren onboard that'll let out an ear-piercing sound to ward off intruders. Pros: 1080p video resolution

Built-in camera privacy cover

Night vision

2-way audio

Built-in siren

Direct Wi-Fi connection Cons: Can only be used indoors

Must use a cable to keep the camera powered

Needs a hub for local storage

Best Arlo camera for the outdoors — Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight

It would make sense for the best Arlo camera for the outdoors to be a modified version of one of Arlo's best-ever cameras, the Arlo Pro 3. That's what we get with the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera. It has all of the same great features as the standard version, including the same 160-degree field of view, 2K video recording with HDR, and the smart home integration you have come to expect. It just comes with some benefits for outside-mounting. Since this is a camera designed for the outside, you'll also want to take advantage of the ability to switch between black and white or color night vision. So are you tired of squinting and are ready to light up your yard? That's where the spotlight rated for up to 3,000 lumens comes into play. This will shine a bright light on anything in your yard, from sneaking kids to that pesky raccoon that keeps getting into the trash can. Arlo's Pro 3 camera is fantastic, and with the added floodlight, it makes for the perfect outdoor camera. If you're already entrenched in the Arlo home security system, you are already aware of the need for Arlo Smart. However, those just getting started will need to be ready to fork out some extra cash after three months if you want instant alerts for motion or audio detection, along with the ability to set smart schedules. One other aspect we would have liked to see with this new camera is an upgraded 4K camera, but Arlo is keeping that sensor with the more expensive Ultra line of security cameras. Pros: 2K Video with HDR

Color night vision

160-degree field of view

Integrated 3,000-lumen spotlight

Works with Alexa, Assistant, and Apple HomeKit Cons: Subscription needed to unlock full potential

No 4K video recording

Best Arlo camera for parents — Arlo Q

Finding the best baby monitor can be quite a hassle, but the Arlo Q will get the job done if you're already connected to the Arlo ecosystem. The camera includes two-way talk so your baby can hear your voice whenever they start crying or need your attention. With the 130-degree field of view, the Arlo Q will show the big picture instead of just focusing on one area of the room. Pair it with the versatile mounting options, and this is one of the best Arlo cameras a parent can get. With the included Night Vision, you won't worry about not seeing what your baby is up to in its room. If you opt to sign up for Arlo Smart, you'll be provided with notifications whenever motion or sound is detected, but it's not included with the Q. There are a few potential "hang-ups" for parents considering the Arlo Q. First, it's a bit outdated. Second, while it will get the job done, other cameras are available that are more feature-rich with an emphasis on children. Finally, while Arlo includes seven days of cloud recordings for free, if you want anything more than that, you'll need to sign up for Arlo Smart, as is the case with all of the company's cameras. Pros: Two-way wireless talk

130-degree field of view

Versatile mounting and placement

Free cloud storage included Cons: Outdated specs

No Smart Nursery features

No 4K recording

Subscription needed to unlock full potential

