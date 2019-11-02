Best Accessories for Blink Security Systems Android Central 2019

Blink home security cameras are affordable indoor/outdoor units that are weather-resistant, offer HD video, provide motion alerts, and have detailed night vision. The cameras are great on their own, but these accessories will help you get the most out of your security system.

Bottom line

Blink home security cameras are excellent on their own, but accessories can help complete the experience. For deeper control of your system, including the ability to create zones for up to 10 Blink cameras, the Classic Sync Module is the best addition to your security system. You can have multiple sync modules on the go and create day/night options, schedule indoor and outdoor cameras separately, and much more.

You'll also want to mount your cameras if you're using them outside while protecting them from dust, rain, and UV rays. The Aotnex wall mounts are your best option for that job, plus they come with a wall outlet for the Sync Module, so you can have continuous power where you need it.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.