2018 was the year that Google made its wearable platform exciting again, thanks to a revamped software experience, new processing tech from Qualcomm, and a new name/brand with Wear OS. However, it wasn't a Google smartwatch that stole our hearts this year. No, that title goes to the Samsung Galaxy Watch. The Galaxy Watch doesn't bring anything revolutionary to the table, but it is one of the best smartwatch experiences you can get on Android right now.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch is a ambitious smartwatch that tries to do a lot, and in the end, it does just about everything really, really well. It has a stunning AMOLED display, a great fitness-tracking platform, and a smooth/responsive software package all wrapped up in an incredibly well-designed body.

Why we picked the Samsung Galaxy Watch as the Best Smartwatch & Fitness Tracker of 2018

Samsung's consistently made some of the best smartwatches that money can buy, and with the Galaxy Watch, we have years of experience coming together to create one of the most polished, feature-rich, and enjoyable wearables around.

At its core, the Galaxy Watch isn't a lot different from the Gear Sport and Gear S2 that preceeded it. It's a smartwatch running Tizen with a circular body and rotating bezel around the display. Those are all things we've seen before, but they're at their best on the Galaxy Watch.

The Galaxy Watch succeeds in being the best combo of a smartwatch and fitness tracker in 2018.

Speaking of Tizen, Samsung's own OS is now better than ever. You may not have the Google Assistant on it like you do with Wear OS, but in many respects, Samsung's leaps and bounds ahead of what Google's doing. Every element of the OS feels like it belongs on the Galaxy Watch. The rotating bezel is still one of our favorite ways for navigating a device of this form factor, performance is consistently fast, and the entire UI with its black backgrounds looks fantastic thanks to the Galaxy Watch's stunning AMOLED display.

Samsung Health is used for all of your fitness-tracking wants/needs, and while it's still not on quite the same level as something like Fitbit, it's getting darn close. Samsung Health on the Galaxy Watch can automatically detect workouts, remind you to move throughout the day, keep track of how much water you're drinking, and more. It's powerful, looks great, and carries over nicely to the excellent Samsung Health companion app on Android.

On the hardware side of things, the Galaxy Watch is just as impressive.

The metal case is sturdy and looks great, the watch is available in two different sizes (42mm and 46mm), there's NFC for Samsung Pay, built-in GPS, waterproofing, optional cellular connectivity, and really good battery life that should get you through 3-4 days of use before needing to charge up.

Again, none of this is ground-breaking or revolutionary, but Samsung took all the main components of a smartwatch & fitness tracker, executed everything almost perfectly, and the end result is a wearable we can't recommend enough.

