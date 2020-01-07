If you're anything like me, then you love using Google Assistant around your house to answer questions, set reminders, or control your smart home. It has become an integral part of my life and I have several smart speakers throughout my home, including on my nightstand.

The problem is, I also like to keep my phone charged up and nearby, making the nightstand start to get pretty cluttered once you add a separate charger. Thanks to Belkin, there could be a solution in the near future to help clear up some space, with its recently announced Belkin Soundform Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker that includes built-in wireless charging.