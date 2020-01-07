What you need to know
- Belkin has announced a new Google Assistant speaker with built-in wireless charging at CES 2020.
- The Belkin Soundform Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker promises high-quality audio thanks to partnering with Devialet and wireless charging up to 10W.
- It will be available this spring for $299 in either black or white with gray.
If you're anything like me, then you love using Google Assistant around your house to answer questions, set reminders, or control your smart home. It has become an integral part of my life and I have several smart speakers throughout my home, including on my nightstand.
The problem is, I also like to keep my phone charged up and nearby, making the nightstand start to get pretty cluttered once you add a separate charger. Thanks to Belkin, there could be a solution in the near future to help clear up some space, with its recently announced Belkin Soundform Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker that includes built-in wireless charging.
To create its new smart speaker, Belkin teamed up with Devialet, a brand that is known for its high-end speakers and amplifiers. As such, the new Soundform Elite promises hi-fi audio quality along with wireless charging support — promising up to 10W of power delivery for devices that support it.
Now, you'll be able to enjoy high-quality audio, the convenience of Google Assistant, and keep your phone charged up, all with one device. The Belkin Soundform Elite comes in two color options, including black and a white model with gray fabric trim. It features a wireless charging cradle at the top to hold your phone securely with buttons for Bluetooth, volume control, the ability to mute the mic, or play/pause playback of music.
The Belkin Soundform Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker is expected to go on sale later this spring with a price of $299.
