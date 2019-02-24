Amazon Web Services (AWS) is one of the leading cloud solutions on the market, offering vast storage options and cheap computing power that allows companies to scale and grow. Not just anyone can tap into this potential, however, and AWS-certified pros are reaping the benefits of lucrative and fulfilling careers.

Becoming a certified AWS cloud aficionado requires some hard work and usually a good chunk of money, but right now Android Central Digital Offers is offering an AWS Certified Architect Developer bundle for just $35. That's 96 percent off the regular price of $985 and includes everything you need to become a certified pro.

This 51-hour bundle has seven separate courses that remain open forever, meaning you can tackle the learning process at your own pace. You'll start slow with beginner topics and ramp up to master classes for advanced learning. Courses include:

DevOps on AWS

AWS Fundamentals for Beginners

AWS Certified Developer Associate: Practical Guide

AWS Certified Solution Architect 2019

AWS MasterClass: Storage & CDN - AWS S3 & AWS CloudFront

AWS MasterClass: DevOps with AWS Command Line Interface

AWS MasterClass: Monitoring & DevOps with AWS CloudWatch

If you're ready to take on the knowledge that can land you a high-paying career, starting here with this AWS Certified Architect bundle is a great idea, especially considering the entire bundle is right now just $35.

