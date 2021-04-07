The UEFA Champions League is back this week and today sees the current champions Bayern Munich host Ligue 1 titleholders PSG in this quarter-final clash. Don't miss a moment with our Bayern Munich vs PSG live stream guide.

In a rematch of last year's final, Bayern Munich and PSG meet this time in the competition at the quarter-final stage. Bayern will be hoping to get the advantage on home turf today before the return leg in Paris next week.

Die Roten dismantled Lazio of Serie A to make it this far with a 6-2 scoreline on aggregate over two legs in the round of 16. Similarly, the Parisians made light work of La Liga giants Barcelona in the last round with a 5-2 aggregate score.

In the domestic league, FCB look destined for yet another trophy and what would be a record ninth consecutive title. Hans-Dieter Flick's side are now seven points clear at the top of the table after beating next-best side RB Leipzig 1-0 in their last outing to further open the gap.

The Reds come into today's game off the back of seven back-to-back wins in all competitions and will be confident that PSG won't be the team to end that run judging by the club's recent league form.

That being said, PSG will want to bounce back from a defeat to Lille in their last league game. That loss, which saw a red card for each side, saw Lille go top in Ligue 1 with PSG now three points off the pace.

With last year's Champions League finalists going toe-to-toe at this stage in the competition, it looks set to be an entertaining quarter-final clash. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this UEFA Champions League clash between Bayern Munich and PSG with our guide below.

Bayern Munich vs PSG: Where and when?

This UEFA Champions League quarter-final stage game is being played at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena.

Kick-off is set for 9pm CEST local time today, April 7. That makes it an 8pm GMT start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 3pm ET / 12pm PT kick-off start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 7am AEST kick-off on Thursday morning.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs PSG online in the U.S.

CBS is the exclusive English-language home of the UEFA Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this game. When it comes to streaming, newly-launched Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) is the best service to use. There's currently a one-week free trial there so you can watch this game for free.

Alternatively, TUDN also has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

Paramount+ You can watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League games via Paramount+. Sign up now and enjoy a month-long free trial. From $5.99 per month at Paramount+ Fubo TV If you don't mind (or prefer) watching the Spanish broadcast of the match, Fubo is a great option to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV. From $55 at Fubo

How to watch Bayern Munich vs PSG live in the UK

The Bayern Munich vs PSG match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its BT Sport 3 channel as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

BT Sport Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football on BT Sport. A monthly pass costs £25. From $5.99 per month at BT Sport

How to watch Bayern Munich vs PSG live in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Champions League in Canada and will be showing this game with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch Bayern Munich vs PSG without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

DAZN DAZN is the home of UEFA Champions League coverage in Canada among many other sports. Try it free for one month and then pay just $20 monthly after that, or $150 for the year. $20 per month at DAZN

How to watch Bayern Munich vs PSG live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Bayern Munich vs PSG in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sport subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 7am AEST on Thursday morning.

Optus Sport Optus Sport is your go-to for Champions League coverage in Australia. You can subscribe monthly for $15 or pay for a year up front at $139 to save a little cash. $15 per month at Optus Sport

How to watch Bayern Munich vs PSG online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Champions League in the above guide. If you're intent on watching Bayern Munich vs PSG but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some of the best VPN deals right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Bayern Munich vs PSG. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN