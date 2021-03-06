Bundesliga leaders and defending champs Bayern Munich host bitter rivals Borussia Dortmund in this season's second installment of Der Klassiker. Follow along with all of the action wherever you are with our Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live stream guide.

Today's hosts Bayern Munich are chasing a record ninth consecutive Bundesliga title and currently sit at the top of the table.

Die Roten have, however, seen form slip somewhat in recent weeks with a shock 3-3 draw at Bundesliga strugglers Arminia and a defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt, one of only three losses this campaign.

Hans-Dieter Flick's side appeared unshaken by those results, though, getting back to winning ways against FC Köln in the league and trouncing Lazio of Serie A in the Champions League.

Dortmund are seemingly out of this season's title race already, currently sitting in fifth place and 15 points behind Der Klassiker rivals Bayern. Despite finishing as runners-up last term, Die Schwarzgelben have failed to replicate that form, ultimately leading to the sacking of head coach Lucien Favre back in December.

BVB are unbeaten in their last four league games, though, and have also notched a Champions League round of 16 first-leg win against La Liga's Sevilla so will come into today's big game with confidence.

The last time these two sides met in the league it was a closely fought match that ultimately went FCB's way in a 3-2 victory. Regardless of the result, it's set to be an entertaining game.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Where and when?

All eyes will be on the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday for this match which is set to kick-off is at 6:30pm CET local time.

That makes it a 5:30pm GMT start in the UK with 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT being the times for U.S. folks to tune in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 4:30am AEDT start on Sunday morning.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Bundesliga further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Der Klassiker but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

If that sounds like your situation, then one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) is what you need. A VPN allows you to virtually change the IP address of your streaming device to one that is located back in your home country meaning you can watch the game as if you were sat at home.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.