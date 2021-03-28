Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Sergio Perez are back on the track as the 2021 Formula One season kicks off in the Middle East. Read on to find out how to get a Bahrain Grand Prix live stream and watch the F1 action from anywhere in the world.

The floodlit track of the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir kicks is the setting for the opening installment of the new campaign which sees Mercedes looking to add to their historic run of seven consecutive titles.

Early pre-season testing however suggests it could be a much more difficult challenge for Hamilton and his team this time out, with Mercedes said to be putting in disappointing numbers.

In contrast, rivals Red Bull's cars look to have an edge, leading to optimism among fans that we may be in store for a close fight between Hamilton and both Verstappen and Perez this time out.

Meanwhile, AlphaTauri and McLaren have also posted good numbers in the run up to Sunday's season opener, meaning it could be a more open field this year than many had anticipated.

The new season also welcomes back some familiar names to the championship, with two-time champ Fernando Alonso returning in colors of Alpine (formerly Renault) after spending two years in IndyCar racing, while F2 champion Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time F1 champion Michael will this year be turning out for Haas.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix with our guide below.

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: Where and when?

The schedule for this weekend's racing at the Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir is as follows:

Friday March 26th

Practice 1: 11.30am GMT / 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT / 10.30pm AEDT

Practice 2: 3pm GMT / 11am ET / 8am PT / 2am AEDT (Monday)

Saturday March 27th

Practice 3: 12pm GMT / 8am ET / 5am PT / 11pm AEDT

Qualifying: 3pm GMT / 11am ET / 8am PT / 2am AEDT (Sunday)

Sunday March 28th

Grand Prix: 4pm BST / 11am ET / 3am PT / 9pm AEDT

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix live using F1 TV Pro

Formula One now has its own dedicated live streaming service in the shape of F1 TV Pro which offers every race as well as qualifying and practice sessions live.

Available in 188 countries around the world including the US and most of Europe,however the service is not available in the UK and Ireland thanks to Sky's blanket deal to show live races across the region.

Racing fans in the U.S. can subscribe to F1 TV Pro for only $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, while for motorsports fans in France and the Netherlands for just €7.99 a month.

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix online in the U.S. exclusively on ESPN

ESPN also has broadcast rights to the 2021 Formula 1 season. This opens up a host of options for cord-cutting F1 fans, with the network available via a number of over-the-top operators.

The cheapest of these is Sling TV's Orange package at $35 which includes ESPN and offers a FREE trial period before billing.

Alternatively, fuboTV an even broader end-to-end cable replacement service, offering ESPN and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month.

Qualifying action goes live on ESPN at around 8.55am ET / 5.55am PT ahead of a 9am ET / 6am PT start on Saturday.

Lights out for the race on Sunday is at 11am ET / 3am PT.

How to stream the 2021 F1 Bahrain GP live in the UK

Sky will once again be offering their comprehensive F1 coverage for the 2021 season, with all the practice and qualifying action as well as the race itself via its Sky Sports F1 channel and the Sky Go app. Sky Q customers will also be able to watch all the coverage in glorious 4K.

For those looking to avoid being tied down to a contract, there's the option of NOW's Sky Sports Month Membership. It costs £33.99 for 30 days, which compares very favourably to the £9.99 24-hour pass, and gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels.

How to stream the 2021 F1 Bahrain GP live in Canada

TSN and its French language sister channel RDS have the exclusive rights to show live F1 action in Canada.

If you're not already a subscriber through cable, the TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services are priced at CA$4.99 a day or $19.99 a month.

Coverage on either channel goes live just before the start of each session. The Bahrain Grand Prix starts at 11am ET / 3am PT Canadian time this Sunday.

Live stream F1 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix live in Australia

Fox Sports has exclusive live rights to this season's F1 Down Under. If you don't want the commitment of a cable subscription, the good news is that Fox Sports F1 coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports.

The service is available from just $25 a month — and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period.

Bahrain GP starts at 2am AEDT on Monday morning, but you can also watch all of the practice and qualifying sessions through Fox and Kayo (see the timings above).

Watch F1 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's racing from Sakhir above in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Bahrain Grand Prix but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

