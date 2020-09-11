Whether you're heading back to class this semester or completing your courses from home, the latest back-to-school discounts from OnePlus are not to be missed. Right now you can save up to $80 off OnePlus 8 devices and score a free pair of OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds with the purchase just by signing up for a student account at OnePlus. This offer is designed for currently enrolled college students and faculty members, and you'll need to validate your account using a .edu email address before you can take advantage of today's offer.

If you're ineligible for the OnePlus student discounts program, there are still ways to save on your purchase today. OnePlus is offering up to $100 off accessories with the purchase of the OnePlus 8 (Interstellar Glow version) or up to $150 off accessories with purchase of the OnePlus 8 Pro; these discounts are applied automatically once you have the eligible items added to your cart.

This offer from OnePlus is valid on both the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, giving you the opportunity to save $64 or $80 respectively. Meanwhile, the free OnePlus Buds you'll receive add an additional $79 of value at no cost. OnePlus includes free priority shipping with the purchase as well.

Once you've verified your email address and sign up for OnePlus' student discounts program, two vouchers will be added to your account which can be used via the Vouchers section during checkout. You'll want to make sure both are applied before completing your purchase to ensure you're receiving the full discount today.

Then again, if you have yet to decide on which model of the OnePlus 8 to buy, you might want to take a look at this OnePlus 8 Pro vs. OnePlus 8 guide which pits the two together while elaborating on the benefits and any downsides of each device.