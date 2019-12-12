What you need to know
- Baby Yoda, or "The Child", is a character in the Disney Plus series, The Mandalorian.
- You can pick the adorable baby Yoda for your profile icon on your Disney+ profile.
- Characters from other Disney properties are also available, like Iron Man, Daisy Duck, Moana, and Mickey.
Disney+ is out, and so is the much anticipated original Star Wars series The Mandalorian. While the main character is very much recognizable, it may not be the most buzz-worthy. That title may well go to baby Yoda, and now you can make the adorable green character your avatar on Disney+.
#BabyYoda, or "The Child" is now available on #DisneyPlus as an avatar! 😍😍 #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/SkhSjo3tEv— 🎄ThrillGeek 🎄 (@thrillgeek) December 12, 2019
On Disney+, each profile is given a character, or avatar, to represent it. Did you know you can change yours to something you feel better suits your personality?
- Log in to your Disney+ account.
- If in a browser, put your cursor on the profile image in the upper right. If in the app, tap on the profile image in the lower right.
- Select Edit Profiles.
- Click on the profile you wish to change.
- Then click on the image.
- Now, choose the avatar you want to represent your profile.
Baby Yoda, or "The Child," has garnered so much buzz on the internet that it is being found in nearly every medium you can think of — from coffee mugs, mousepads, t-shirts, and phone cases. Disney somehow failed to anticipate the amount of fawning the character would get and doesn't have truckloads of merchandise available. That has since been remedied and is being produced as we speak. At least you can get the cute green baby Yoda for your profile right now.
Disney+: Everything you need to know
