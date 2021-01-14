With the series finely poised at 1-1, the fate of the Border–Gavaskar Trophy comes down to this final match at the Gabba - watch every ball with our Australia vs India 4th Test live stream guide below.
Having been in control for long spells of the 3rd Test, the Wallabies let their grip slip, allowing a defiant India to battle back to a deserved draw.
The pressure is now firmly on the hosts following that missed opportunity to wrap up the series off, with Steve Smith also under the microscope following accusations of ball tampering during the clash in Sydney.
The Aussies also have something of a selection headache with young star Will Pucovski set for a late fitness test after suffering a shoulder injury.
The tourists meanwhile, will be buoyed by their fight back in the last match, however they'll need to make do here without Ravindran Jadeja after the all-rounder dislocated his thumb during the last Test.
India also have injury doubts surrounding Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari, which looks set to deplete their bowling attack, which could prove decisive with the conditions in Brisbane set to suit pacemen.
With the series delicately poised this crucial clash looks unmissable - read for full details on how to get a live stream of Australia vs India no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Australia vs India - 4th Test cricket: Where and when?
This third test takes place at the The Gabba, Woolloongabba, Brisbane from the Friday 14th of January (or starting on Thursday the 13th if you're in Europe or north America).
Each day of play will start at 11pm AEDT on Friday local time, and a 5.30am IST start in India. That also makes it a midnight GMT start in the UK, and a 7pm ET / 4pm PT start in North America.
Watch Australia vs India - 4th Test cricket online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the 4th Test further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Australia vs India, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
Live stream the 4th Test live in Australia
Streaming service Kayo Sports will be on hand with live coverage of Australia vs India for cricket fans looking to tune in Down Under. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. If that's not enough, there's also Kayo Sports Premium Package, which offers three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you haven't used it before, the network is offering a FREE TRIAL that newcomers to the service can take advantage of.
Live stream the 4th Test series live in India
Sony Pictures Networks have exclusive broadcast rights to this T20I series in India, with coverage spread out across its Sony Ten 1 (and HD) and Sony Ten 3 (and HD) channels.
Cricket fans in the region will also be able to watch all the action via Sony's streaming service, SonyLIV, which is where to go if you want to watch premium cricket action without signing up for a lengthy contract.
How to watch Australia vs India online in the US exclusively on Willow TV
Willow TV has long been a godsend for cricket fans in the US, and it's on hand once for those looking to watch the action from Down Under Stateside with exclusive coverage in the US of this Test series. The service costs $9.99 a month and can also be accessed via streaming services such as Sling and Fubo. If you find yourself unable to access Willow TV's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.
How to stream Australia vs India live in the UK
BT Sport has exclusive UK live broadcast rights to this Test series, with coverage from Sydney on BT Sport 2.
The sports network is available to both BT TV customers (from £10 a month on contract), and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass.
