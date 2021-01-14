With the series finely poised at 1-1, the fate of the Border–Gavaskar Trophy comes down to this final match at the Gabba - watch every ball with our Australia vs India 4th Test live stream guide below.

Having been in control for long spells of the 3rd Test, the Wallabies let their grip slip, allowing a defiant India to battle back to a deserved draw.

The pressure is now firmly on the hosts following that missed opportunity to wrap up the series off, with Steve Smith also under the microscope following accusations of ball tampering during the clash in Sydney.

The Aussies also have something of a selection headache with young star Will Pucovski set for a late fitness test after suffering a shoulder injury.

The tourists meanwhile, will be buoyed by their fight back in the last match, however they'll need to make do here without Ravindran Jadeja after the all-rounder dislocated his thumb during the last Test.

India also have injury doubts surrounding Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari, which looks set to deplete their bowling attack, which could prove decisive with the conditions in Brisbane set to suit pacemen.

With the series delicately poised this crucial clash looks unmissable - read for full details on how to get a live stream of Australia vs India no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Australia vs India - 4th Test cricket: Where and when?

This third test takes place at the The Gabba, Woolloongabba, Brisbane from the Friday 14th of January (or starting on Thursday the 13th if you're in Europe or north America).

Each day of play will start at 11pm AEDT on Friday local time, and a 5.30am IST start in India. That also makes it a midnight GMT start in the UK, and a 7pm ET / 4pm PT start in North America.

Watch Australia vs India - 4th Test cricket online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the 4th Test further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Australia vs India, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.