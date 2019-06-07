AT&T's WarnerMedia is all set to roll out its streaming service in beta later this year, and we now have a better understanding of what it will cost. According to the Wall Street Journal, AT&T's streaming service would cost between $16 and $17, and will include access to HBO, Cinemax, as well as a selection of films and TV shows from the Warner Bros. library.

Although that's more than the $11.99 that Hulu charges or $12.99 you shell out for Netflix, it's a decent deal overall when you consider HBO alone costs $14.99 a month. For a dollar or two more, you get access to Cinemax and TV shows like Friends and The Big Bang Theory.

Netflix currently streams Friends, but WarnerMedia owns the licensing rights and it looks like you'll have to subscribe to its service to stream the show from next year. WarnerMedia is also said to be mulling an ad-supported tier that will debut sometime in 2020.

The video streaming space is getting increasingly crowded. Disney is also launching its streaming service in November, albeit at a significantly lower price point. Disney+ will cost $6.99 a month, and will include access to Disney's extensive back catalog as well as Marvel and Star Wars franchises.

We'll have to wait and see how WarnerMedia positions its streaming service in this space, but would you be interested in subscribing to another platform?