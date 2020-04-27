The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, California may be closed for the time being, but that actually just gives you more opportunity to check out select exhibits and public programs that are now being released for free online. From intimate discussions and performances with artists like Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Brandi Carlisle, or X Ambassadors, to music education courses on production, music careers, and more, this selection of content has never been made available for free to the public until now, and new content continues to be released.

Public Programs

The Grammy Museum's Public Programs digital series consists of intimate sit-down discussions with a selection of top artists in the industry. These have never-been-released digitally until now, and there's no telling how long the Grammy Museum website will continue to show them for free. At this time, you can watch discussions with artists like:

More are available now and more are coming soon, so be sure to check out the entire Grammy Museum at Home site for more content.

Music Education

Music education courses can be pretty expensive, though thankfully the Grammy Museum has made a number of classes available for free for a limited time, including on topics like EDM production, careers in music, music of the civil rights movement, and much more. These mixed-media lesson plans feature videos and downloadable resources to help provide a wealth of information. You can start learning with courses like:

More classes are being added, and several of the above courses already have a few lessons added to the Grammy Museum at Home site if you want to continue on with what you've learned.

More to see

There's plenty more to check out at the Grammy Museum at Home site, from the weekly special Album Club that covers albums like Bob Marley and the Wailers' Catch A Fire to a digital exhibition of Whitney!, inspired by the great Whitney Houston. More content is available each week, so remember to check back for even more exciting, exclusive discussions, courses, and exhibits, as they surely won't be available forever.

