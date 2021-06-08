Many of the best cell phone plans come with some extra perks like Netflix or HBO Max but starting June 9, 2021, AT&T is putting the focus on gamers with Stadia. Paired with one of its fiber optic home internet plans or 5G wireless unlimited plans, AT&T is offering customers six months of Stadia Pro for free with the option to buy a Stadia controller and Chromecast Ultra for just $19.99.

This is open to existing wireless customer that upgrade to a 5G phone or new customers that add a 5G phone. New fiber internet customers and existing home internet customers that upgrade to AT&T Fiber can also get this deal.

Anyone with a Google account can sign up for Stadia, and upgrading to a Stadia Pro subscription gives you a handful of great games. In June, Stadia Pro subscribers got access to four new games including MotoGP20, Chronos: Before the Ashes, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, and Blue Fire. Stadia Pro users can claim these games and continue to play them as long as they maintain their Stadia Pro status. You can also use Stadia more like a traditional game console and purchase games for the platform.

Since Stadia's games are streamed over the internet, making sure you have plenty of speed is essential, and AT&T's 500Mbps or gigabit fiber internet packages are a great fit. If you're away from your home Wi-Fi, you can also use Stadia with AT&T's 5G network. For 4K HDR gameplay, Stadia's maximum quality, Stadia recommends a 35Mbps connection.

For the best Stadia experience, you also need your latency to be as low as possible. Since all of the rendering is done remotely, your control inputs must be sent to Stadia over the internet. Fiber offers some of the best possible latency while you're at home while 5G delivers the best latency on the go. AT&T's fiber internet and 5G plans come with unlimited data as well, which is important as a full-quality Stadia stream can use as much as 20GB of data in an hour.