What you need to know
- Images of the ZenFone 8 smartphones have leaked not long before their launch.
- The ZenFone 8 appears to feature a dual-camera setup, with a triple rotating camera on the ZenFone 8 Flip.
- Both smartphones will launch on May 12.
The upcoming ZenFone 8 smartphones have been spotted in leaked renders, just a week before the devices are expected to launch. The images, obtained by 91mobiles, show two different angles of the ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip.
The ZenFone 8 design appears fairly uninspired from the images, particularly with the dual-camera setup on the rear. Leaks indicate that these cameras consist of a 64MP main sensor and 12MP macro sensor. Meanwhile, the device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, which is powering all the best Android phones.
It'll be interesting to see how ASUS positions this device. Other rumored specs include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 4,000mAh battery will be topped up with support for 30W charging.
According to 91mobiles, this will be the rumored "ZenFone 8 Mini" that has been teased as with a compact size, despite the display apparently measuring in at 5.92-inches. It has also been rumored to feature a 120Hz refresh rate.
The ZenFone 8 Flip appears to be the more interesting of the two. It looks like it will follow the same design as its predecessor, the ASUS ZenFone 7 Pro, by featuring a flip camera instead of a hole-punch display. This will give a clean, uninterrupted view of the rumored 6.67-inch 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display.
The ZenFone 8 Flip will apparently up the specs with an additional 8MP telephoto sensor, 256GB of internal storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Previous rumors indicated that there could be three devices at the ASUS launch next week, although information on a third device has been scarce. This could mean that only two devices are expected at the launch, but ASUS could have something up its sleeve.
The ASUS ZenFone 8 launch will occur on May 12 at 1:00 pm ET.
