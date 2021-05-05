What you need to know Images of the ZenFone 8 smartphones have leaked not long before their launch.

The ZenFone 8 appears to feature a dual-camera setup, with a triple rotating camera on the ZenFone 8 Flip.

Both smartphones will launch on May 12.

The upcoming ZenFone 8 smartphones have been spotted in leaked renders, just a week before the devices are expected to launch. The images, obtained by 91mobiles, show two different angles of the ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip. The ZenFone 8 design appears fairly uninspired from the images, particularly with the dual-camera setup on the rear. Leaks indicate that these cameras consist of a 64MP main sensor and 12MP macro sensor. Meanwhile, the device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, which is powering all the best Android phones.